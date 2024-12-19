NXLog Redefines Log Management for the Digital Age

New CEO appointed as the company’s founder, former CEO & CTO, transitions to a CTO role, focusing on innovation in observability and telemetry pipeline

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXLog , a leading technology provider of log management solutions, announced the appointment of Harald Reisinger as its new Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder and former CEO Botond Botyánszki will transition to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role. Together, they will focus on driving innovation to extend the company’s product portfolio towards the rapidly growing observability and telemetry pipeline management market, fostering an integrated, data-centric approach to IT operations and improving cybersecurity.Positioned at the forefront of expanding marketIn today’s digital landscape, workloads generate increasing volumes of operational data (telemetry) originating from diverse sources, directly impacting the availability, performance, and security of IT operations. To address these growing complexities, organizations are increasingly adopting observability and telemetry pipeline management solutions to gain critical insights into the health and performance of applications, services and infrastructures.As the demand for efficient data management grows, the ability to channel, manage, and analyse telemetry data — including logs, metrics, and traces — has become essential. A key focus for organizations is enhancing data quality while reducing data volume for further analytics, enabling faster troubleshooting, and gainingactionable insights that drive value.Even the most conservative estimates of telemetry pipeline data management market growth point to it more than doubling in the next few years. NXLog is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these trends by combining Log Management, Observability & Telemetry Pipeline Management, and data warehouse functionalities into a single, unified solution, empowering organizations to meet the demands of the evolving digital ecosystem.“I am thrilled to lead the expansion of NXLog during such an exciting time. The rapid growth of the cybersecurity and observability markets underscores the critical need for robust log management and effective telemetry optimization. We see the highest demand across the US and Canada, Europe, and APAC regions, where we already have an established customer base and trusted channel partner network we can rely on,” said incoming CEO Harald Reisinger.“Together with our talented team, with whom I’ve had the privilege of working for the past seven years, we are dedicated to helping organizations worldwide unlock the full potential of their data, ensuring they remain agile, secure, and competitive.”Innovation at the CoreIn his new role as CTO, Botond Botyánszki will focus on advancing NXLog’s technology roadmap, with a particular emphasis on addressing emerging market demands. The company’s mission to provide complete security observability and its vision of democratizing secure and efficient data access are aligned with the evolving needs of global enterprises.“Stepping into the role of CTO allows me to channel my passion for innovation,” said Botond Botyánszki. “Our solutions are at the heart of helping businesses manage the explosion of data from IT, OT, and cloud environments. In our upcoming NXLog Platform SaaS release we will already deliver seamless cloud deployment, telemetry pipeline management and API integrations, storage and data analysis — all from the cloud — for cost efficient security and operations observability. By optimizing telemetry pipelines and supporting observability initiatives, we are enabling our customers to act confidently in the face of any threat.”Empowering Enterprises GloballyWith its mission to help organizations achieve clarity and control over their digital environments — independent of vendor boundaries— NXLog remains committed to developing technology solutions to further improve security and observability data quality and management. Together with its growing channel and continuously improving Partner Program , NXLog continues to empower enterprises to reduce costs, increase security, and drive efficiency.Join NXLog’s live webinar on February 20, 2025 to learn how you can unify your data and lower the volume for transmission. Learn best practices on how ingesting structured, valuable operational data (telemetry) from various sources is critical to maximize the value of your security investments.ENDSAbout NXLogNXLog is a global technology leader in log management, offering advanced solutions to optimize security data collection, structuring, management and analysis. Trusted by 1000+ enterprise customers worldwide, including 35 enterprises from Fortune500 companies, NXLog is dedicated to helping organizations gain clarity and control over their IT, OT, and Cloud ecosystems.For more information about NXLog, please visit https://nxlog.co/

