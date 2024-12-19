Global Cell Based Assays Market Set For 11.7% Growth, Reaching $41.86 Billion By 2028

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cell based assays market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.” — The Business Research Company

Is the Cell Based Assays Global Market Experiencing Significant Growth?

Yes, the market size of cell-based assays has seen an impressive growth in recent years. From a value of $24.61 billion in 2023, it is projected to soar to $26.9 billion in 2024, yielding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This phenomenal growth can be pinned down to the emergence of high-throughput screening techniques HTS, increased use of biomarker detection, the integration of automation, growing adoption of microfluidics, and the introduction of gene editing tools.

What is the expected trajectory of the Cell Based Assays Global Market?

The cell-based assays market size is expected to manifest rapid growth in the next few years. Projected to reach $41.86 billion in 2028, this implies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. Key factors that can be linked to this growth include the integration of Artificial Intelligence AI and machine learning, shifts in the regulatory landscape, growing demand for high-content screening, advancements in disease modeling, and heightened focus on precision medicine. Vital trends forecasted to shape the market encompass high-throughput screening HTS, 3D cell cultures, organ-on-a-chip technology, CRISPR/Cas9 technology, and advancements in imaging techniques.

What are the key drivers for the growth of the Cell Based Assays Global Market?

One of the principal stimuli driving the growth of the cell-based assays market is the increased research using cell-based arrays. Moreover, there is an indisputable need to shift to predictive cellular models for drug discovery in an effort to mitigate late-stage drug failures. The pharmaceutical industry's endeavours to proficiently commercialize drugs to overcome expensive last-stage failures are bolstering innovation in cell-based assays.

Key Industry Players: Steering the Cell Based Assays Global Market

The cell-based assays market teems with major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. to name a few.

In What Way Is The Cell-Based Assays Global Market Segmented?

A thorough analysis of the cell-based assays market report has yielded these segments:

1 By Product & Service: Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software.

2 By Technology: Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening, Other Technologies.

3 By Application: Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies, Predictive Toxicology, Other Applications.

4 By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations CRO, Other End Users.

Sub-segments include:

By Instruments: Microplates, Microplate Readers, High Throughput Screening, Liquid Handling Systems.

By Consumables: Reagents And Media, Cells And Cell Lines, Probes And Labels.

Which regions dominate the Cell-Based Assays Global Market?

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the cell-based assays market. Western Europe followed this closely, breaking out as the second largest region in the global market share. Other regions detailed in the cell-based assays market report include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

