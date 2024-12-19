Keeper Security Retrospective: Reflecting On a Groundbreaking Year in 2024

In 2024, Keeper Security advanced with new products, a Williams Racing partnership and industry recognition, cementing its leadership in cybersecurity

2024 was a transformative year marked by innovation and measurable impact.” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management cloud software, is celebrating a transformative 2024 with advancements in product innovation, global expansion and industry leadership. As the year draws to a close, Keeperreflects on its accomplishments and looks ahead to continued innovation and excellence in 2025.“2024 was a transformative year marked by innovation and measurable impact,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions enabled us to address the complex and evolving challenges faced by organisations and individuals globally.”Product Innovation: Raising the Bar for CybersecurityKeeper introduced an array of product enhancements and new solutions in 2024:- Keeper introduced passkey support on mobile devices, and autofill has been streamlined for both iOS and Android this year, along with the release of dark mode for Android.- Keeper’s Passphrase Generator is a new option within the existing password generator. Users and admins can choose which generator to use or enforce for their organization.- Remote Browser Isolation via Keeper Connection Manager provides secure, VPN-less access to websites and cloud-based SaaS applications in an audited environment with full end-to-end encryption.- Keeper’s Risk Management Dashboard delivers a streamlined view within the Keeper Admin Console, giving administrators quick and easy visibility into their organisation’s Keeper configuration practices and compliance posture.- Time-Limited Access allows you to securely share credentials with other Keeper users, automatically revoking access at a specified time. Self-Destructing Records allow users to one-time share records with anyone, even if they’re not a Keeper user. After the recipient opens the shared record, it deletes itself from the sender’s vault.- Granular Sharing Enforcements enable administrators to apply detailed restrictions for record creation and sharing according to user roles.- The user interface has been refreshed across the browser extension, Admin Console, mobile app and web vault. Usability continues to be a core focus for Keeper, ensuring both technical and non-technical users can seamlessly integrate Keeper into their daily workflows.- In the Admin Console, new password and passphrase policies were introduced, allowing for expanded role policies to accommodate the password generator improvements and release of the new passphrase generator.“These advancements reflect our focus on making robust security both simple and accessible for our users,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “In 2024, we placed a strong emphasis on emerging technologies like AI and passwordless authentication to meet the evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses. Looking ahead, we are excited to keep innovating, particularly with our ground-breaking privileged access management solution, and providing zero-trust solutions that empower businesses to protect their most valuable assets.”Partnership with Williams RacingIn 2024, Keeper Security became the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Formula 1’s Williams Racing, blending high-performance technology with elite motorsport. This partnership included prominent branding on the FW46’s steering wheel, halo, suspension arms and bargeboard, as well as special limited-edition Keeper branding on the engine cover and front wing, along with driver events and fan activations at Grand Prix races worldwide."Our collaboration with Williams Racing symbolizes the synergy between precision engineering in racing and cybersecurity," said Guccione. "Both fields demand speed, reliability and a commitment to staying ahead of the competition."The Keeper and Williams Racing partnership extended beyond the track, with the team integrating Keeper’s cybersecurity solutions into its global operations. This includes protecting the vast amounts of sensitive data generated during each race weekend, from race strategies to performance metrics. The collaboration is showcased in this case study , which demonstrates how Keeper’s zero-trust solutions have enhanced Williams Racing’s ability to securely manage critical data and maintain operational efficiency in the high-stakes world of Formula 1.“We need data,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing. “We need cybersecurity. We need IT infrastructure. And we need the ability for people to work in a safe environment. And that's irrespective of whether they are here in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world.”Global Growth and LeadershipFurther solidifying its position as a trusted cybersecurity leader, Keeper joined the AWS Partner Network and achieved FedRAMP Rev 5 compliance, ensuring its solutions meet the highest standards of security for governments and organisations around the world. Keeper also strengthened its leadership team with strategic hires, including James Scobey as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO); Rick Geehan as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas; Takanori Nishiyama as Senior Vice President of APAC Sales and Country Leader, Japan; and Paul Aronhime as Senior Vice President of Federal. Keeper also welcomed Dr. Chase Cunningham to its Public Sector Advisory Board.Research LeadershipKeeper published several high-impact research reports in 2024, including:- Information Security and Compliance Future Trends 2024, created in collaboration with analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).- Fortifying Cyber Resilience: Insights into Global Cybersecurity Practices, revealing key global trends on public cybersecurity behaviors, gaps in awareness and actionable strategies for addressing online scams, password management and user-friendly solutions.- The Future of Defense: IT Leaders Brace for Unprecedented Cyber Threats, highlighting the growing complexity of cyber attacks driven by AI-powered threats, phishing and password vulnerabilities, leaving many organisations struggling to effectively address these evolving security challenges.- School Cybersecurity Report, revealing critical gaps in protecting students online, and calls for action from both schools and families to address growing cyber threats.Industry AccoladesKeeper earned top industry accolades in 2024, further solidifying its leadership in cybersecurity. Notable honors include:- SC Awards Europe: Best Security Company- Global Infosec Awards: Next-Gen CEO, Most Innovative CTO, Publisher’s Choice for Zero Trust, Best Solution for PAM, Next-Gen Secrets Management, - - Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Research, Hot Company for IAM- Teiss Awards: Cybersecurity New Launch Product of the Year- Fortress Cybersecurity Awards: Zero Trust and Encryption- Globee Awards: Gold in Cybersecurity, Password Management, Privileged Access Control, Security and Management- 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Nine wins across multiple categoriesAdditionally, Keeper garnered high marks among industry reviews, such as:- CHIP Password Manager Test (DACH): Overall Winner- U.S. News & World Report: Best Business Password Manager- Tom’s Guide: Best Password Manager for Security- PCWorld: Most Security-Minded- G2: Leader in Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business categories- Okta Report: Ranked Keeper as #1 Fastest Growing Business App in EMEA and Top 10 GloballyKeeper’s leadership in cybersecurity was also reinforced by prominent industry analyst reports. KeeperPAMwas named a Value Leader in the EMA Radar for Privileged Access Management (PAM), a recognition that underscores the platform’s effectiveness in securing privileged accounts. Additionally, Keeper was recognized as the Overall Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Password Management for the third year running, reflecting its ongoing innovation and excellence in protecting passwords and critical access. These distinctions highlight Keeper’s commitment to providing unified, integrated solutions that meet the growing complexity of modern IT environments.Community EngagementKeeper redefined Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, transforming it into Cybersecurity Action Month. Rather than simply raising awareness, Keeper challenged individuals and organisations to take decisive, tangible steps to secure their digital lives. Each week featured a new cybersecurity action, equipping participants with practical tools to prevent cyber attacks and strengthen their defenses.In addition, Keeper launched "Flex Your Cyber," an international campaign designed to empower K-8 students, parents, teachers and administrators with essential cybersecurity knowledge. This initiative, supported by organisations like the National Cybersecurity Alliance, KnowBe4 and Williams Racing, leverages engaging original resources – including videos starring Formula 1 driver Alex Albon – to promote digital safety in schools. With tailored content for every audience, from interactive games for children to actionable tips for parents and educators, Flex Your Cyber addresses the pressing need for early cybersecurity education. The campaign’s mission is to foster a culture of online safety, equipping the next generation with the tools they need to navigate the digital world securely. Visit FlexYourCyber.com to explore this innovative program and its growing library of resources.Looking Ahead: Keeper Security’s Continued Commitment to Innovation and EducationAs Keeper Security reflects on a transformative 2024, it remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, foster cybersecurity education and empower organisations worldwide with scalable, zero-trust solutions for a resilient digital future.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations globally. Keeper’s intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.

