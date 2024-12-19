Prebiotic Ingredients Market to Strong Growth, Trend, Demand and Forecast 2027| TMR Research
The prebiotic ingredients has grown at nearly 6% annually since 2015, propelling global sales to the US$ 4.5 billion mark in 2018WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prebiotic ingredients market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by the rising consumer focus on gut health, immunity, and overall wellness. Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible food components, primarily fibers and carbohydrates, that stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria. These ingredients play a crucial role in maintaining digestive health, enhancing nutrient absorption, and supporting immune functions. The prebiotic ingredients has grown at nearly 6% annually since 2015, propelling global sales to the US$ 4.5 billion mark in 2018.
With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, awareness about the benefits of prebiotic ingredients in functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed has surged. The market's expansion is also supported by advancements in microbiome research and the growing adoption of plant-based and natural ingredients in the food industry.
Key Drivers of Growth
Rising Awareness of Gut Health
Growing understanding of the gut microbiome's role in overall health is driving demand for prebiotic-rich products.
Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders
The rise in gastrointestinal issues, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), has led to increased consumption of prebiotic ingredients for better digestive health.
Shift Toward Functional Foods
Consumers are increasingly opting for functional foods and beverages with added health benefits, boosting the use of prebiotic ingredients.
Expanding Applications
Prebiotics are finding applications beyond traditional food products, including in personal care and pharmaceuticals.
Demand for Plant-based Ingredients
The growing trend toward plant-based and clean-label products aligns well with prebiotic ingredients derived from natural sources.
Recent Trends
Innovations in Product Development
Manufacturers are introducing new prebiotic formulations, such as synbiotics (a combination of probiotics and prebiotics), to enhance efficacy.
Focus on Infant Nutrition
Prebiotic ingredients are increasingly incorporated into infant formula to mimic the benefits of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs).
Growth in Dietary Supplements
Rising consumer preference for convenient health solutions has boosted the adoption of prebiotic dietary supplements in various forms like powders, capsules, and gummies.
Sustainable Sourcing
Companies are prioritizing the sustainable extraction of prebiotics from plant-based sources to meet environmental and ethical standards.
Advancements in Microbiome Research
Ongoing research into the gut microbiome is uncovering new opportunities for prebiotic ingredients in personalized nutrition and therapeutic applications.
Top Companies:
Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.
Roquette Frères S.A.
Kerry Group plc
Ingredion Incorporated
Cargill Incorporated
Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd.
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
BENEO GmbH
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
Sensus America Inc.
and Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Future Outlook
The prebiotic ingredients market is poised for robust growth, supported by the expanding functional food and beverage sector, increasing health consciousness, and innovations in product formulations. As microbiome research progresses, personalized nutrition solutions incorporating prebiotic ingredients are expected to gain traction.
Market Segmentation
Source Type
Cereals
Vegetables
Roots
Others
Ingredient Type
Mannan-oligosaccharide
Fructo-oligosaccharide
Inulin
Galacto-oligosaccharide
Others
End Use
Meat Products
Clinical Nutrition
Functional Food & Beverage
Breakfast Cereal & Cereal Bars
Dairy Products
Infant Formula
Dietary Supplement
Animal Nutrition
Pet Food
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
