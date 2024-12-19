Covington Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Covington for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Kathryn Schulte, regional director of External Affairs at TDEC; Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington; Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington; and Covington Mayor Jan Hensley.

