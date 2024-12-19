Eyewear Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030

The Eyewear market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The global eyewear market size was valued at $110,900.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $237,051.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eyewear market garnered $110,900.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate $237,051.1 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Segments covered
Product type, Mode of sale, End user, and Region

Drivers
Growing visual deficiency and eye defects
Collaboration between different institutions to mitigate vision disorder in rural areas
Rising living standards and growing fashion trends
Ageing population

Opportunities
Demand for different varieties of eyewear products

Restraints
Acceptances of laser surgeries

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global eyewear market based on product type, mode of sale, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the prescription glasses or spectacles segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global eyewear market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the contact lenses segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also studied sunglasses segment.

Based on mode of sale, the retail stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 contributing to more than two-thirds of the global eyewear market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the men segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global eyewear market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global eyewear market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global eyewear market analyzed in the research include 
Safilo Group S.p.A.
Fielmann AG
GrandVision
Essilor International S.A.
Luxottica Group S.p.A.
Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
Cooper Companies, Inc.
Prada S.p.A.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current eyewear market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing eyewear market opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.
The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.
The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and eyewear market growth strategies.

