Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook 2031: Expanding from US$ 31.6 Billion to US$ 66.3 Billion with an 7% CAGR
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elevator and escalator market is a vital component of the global infrastructure and construction industries. Elevators and escalators facilitate efficient vertical and horizontal movement in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, playing a crucial role in urbanization and infrastructure development. The elevator & escalator market is slated to clock a favorable CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, as companies are shifting their manufacturing capabilities to moving walkway solutions.
Driven by rapid urbanization, increasing high-rise construction, and advancements in technology, the market is experiencing steady growth. The integration of smart technologies, energy-efficient designs, and safety enhancements further underscores the significance of elevators and escalators in modern architecture.
Key Drivers of Growth
Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
The growing urban population and infrastructure expansion in emerging economies are increasing the demand for vertical transportation solutions.
Rise in High-rise Constructions
The proliferation of skyscrapers and multi-story residential and commercial buildings necessitates advanced elevator and escalator systems.
Technological Advancements
Integration of smart systems, IoT-enabled monitoring, and touchless operations are driving the adoption of advanced elevator and escalator technologies.
Focus on Energy Efficiency
Sustainability initiatives are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators with regenerative drives and eco-friendly materials.
Growing Importance of Safety and Accessibility
Increased focus on user safety and accessibility for differently-abled individuals is driving innovations and regulatory compliance in the market.
Recent Trends
Adoption of Smart Elevators
Smart elevators equipped with predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and advanced security systems are becoming increasingly popular.
Touchless Technology
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of touchless controls and voice-activated systems to reduce physical contact.
Retrofitting and Modernization
Aging infrastructure in developed markets is leading to increased demand for modernization services, including the installation of advanced control systems and energy-efficient components.
Integration with Building Management Systems (BMS)
Elevators and escalators are being integrated with BMS to optimize energy use, enhance safety, and improve operational efficiency.
Design Innovations
Manufacturers are focusing on sleek, space-saving designs and customizable aesthetics to align with modern architectural trends.
Top Companies:
Fujitec Co. Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.
KONE Oyj
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Orona Group
Otis Elevator Company
Schindler Group
thyssenKrupp AG
Toshiba Corporation
Future Outlook
The elevator and escalator market is poised for substantial growth, with technological advancements and urbanization playing pivotal roles. The integration of IoT, AI, and automation will enhance operational efficiency and user experience, while sustainability trends will drive the adoption of eco-friendly solutions.
Market Segmentation
Product Type
Elevator
Escalator
Elevator Type
Passenger Elevators
Freight Elevators
Escalator Type
Step Type
Belt Type
End Use
Commercial
Residential
Offices
Hospitals/Care
Hospitality
Mixed Block
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
