Carper, Capito, Kelly, Cramer Celebrate Senate Passage of Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with EPW Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee Chairman Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Ranking Member Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), today celebrated Senate passage of S. 4367, the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA 2024). The U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of the bill on December 10 following a final conference agreement between the two chambers. Now, the bill is headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). WRDA 2024 authorizes water infrastructure projects and programs that will impact all 50 states, including more than 200 feasibility studies and 22 new or modified construction projects.

WRDA 2024 will also reauthorize and update the programs of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the first time in 20 years. The EDA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce that invests in the economic development of distressed communities across the country. Through its grant programs, EDA helps local communities plan for economic development activities, construct “last-mile” infrastructure, and mitigate the effects of short- and long-term economic challenges and disasters. WRDA 2024 also authorizes and updates the laws pertaining to certain federal regional commissions and will establish two new regional commissions.

The bill also includes provisions to help address significant unobligated balances under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. WRDA 2024 also includes several General Services Administration (GSA) provisions to increase transparency and reduce federal waste.

“Today, a major bipartisan infrastructure package to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and supply chains, protect our communities and support good-paying jobs passed the U.S. Senate and is on the way to the President’s desk for his signature,” said Chairman Carper. “This legislation continues the tradition of timely passage of the Water Resources Development Act to ensure the Army Corps of Engineers can address the diverse water needs of our nation and can work to make our communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather. It also reauthorizes the Economic Development Administration for the first time in 20 years, updates the federal regional commissions, and increases transparency and accountability at the Department of Transportation and the General Services Administration. I’m grateful to all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate for their work to get this bill to the President’s desk.”

“Now that the Senate has passed WRDA, this critical legislation to address the water resource challenges that our nation faces is on its way to soon becoming law. Through this bill, we are putting forward solutions and resources that strengthen the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works Program and address important water resources studies and projects in our states. This legislation secures other important wins by reauthorizing the Economic Development Administration and regional commissions, supporting the responsible use of federal public buildings, and providing key funding to state departments of transportation. WRDA invests in our country’s infrastructure and economic success, and I look forward to seeing the impact it makes as law,” said Ranking Member Capito.

“Arizona’s future depends on our ability to deliver real solutions that will protect the water resources that sustain our communities and economy. This legislation cuts red tape, advances critical water projects, and equips Arizona with the tools to address drought.” said Subcommittee Chairman Kelly. “I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues to secure these historic investments that will safeguard Arizona’s water future and strengthen our communities.”

“This particular WRDA bill delivers some real results for North Dakota and for the nation, quite honestly,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Cramer. “It passed both the Senate and House overwhelmingly, and it’s continuing our decade-long streak of passing WRDA on time and through regular order, something that’s not done very many times anymore in the Congress. It’s a package that includes lots of important priorities that I personally championed, things like improving local recreational sites, strengthening the National Dam Safety Program, reauthorizing and reforming the Economic Development Administration for the first time, if you can imagine, in twenty years, and of course it bolsters the state’s highway formula funding to benefit rural states.”

The bill text is available here. A section-by-section summary is available here.

A summary of the provisions pertaining to the Army Corps of Engineers is available here. A summary of the provisions pertaining to the EDA and regional commissions is available here. And a summary of the provisions pertaining to the GSA is available here.

