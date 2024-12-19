Cold Food Packaging Market Size, Analyzing Trends, Projected Outlook and Forecast by 2024-2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the " cold food packaging market " was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.8 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.The global cold food packaging market is experiencing growth owing to increase in demand for convenience food, change in consumer lifestyles, rise in urbanization, advancements in packaging technology ensuring food safety and quality, and growth in awareness about sustainability and environmental concerns driving the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323763 The growth of the cold food packaging market is driven by modern lifestyles and urbanization leading to the increase of supermarkets and convenience stores, and advancements in packaging technology ensuring food safety and quality. Additionally, increased consumer awareness regarding sustainability and environmental concerns has sparked a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. This has led to a surge in demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials, driving innovation in sustainable packaging practices. These combined factors create a favorable environment for the expansion of the cold food packaging market, catering to the evolving needs of both consumers and the food industry.North America has a significant share and dominance in the cold food packaging market. The region has a large and mature food industry with a diverse range of cold food products catering to varying consumer preferences. Secondly, North America has a high level of urbanization, leading to increased demand for convenient, ready-to-eat cold food, which in turn drives the need for efficient packaging solutions. Additionally, the region's strict food safety regulations necessitate high-quality packaging materials and technologies, further stimulating market growth.Moreover, North American consumers are often early adopters of new packaging trends and innovations, encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced packaging solutions. These combined factors contribute to North America's dominance in the cold food packaging market.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-food-packaging-market/purchase-options Players: -AmcorInternational PaperMondi GroupAmpac Holdings, LLCSealstrip CorporationSonoco Products CompanyAlto PackagingSealed Air CorporationHuhtamaki GroupWestRock CompanyTray-Pak CorporationUflex Limited.Amerplast LtdBerry Global Inc.Faerch Plast A/SThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cold food packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323763 Recent Development:· In June 2022, Mondi Group launched a product named ‘Grow&Go’. This innovative packaging theme was introduced specially for agricultural products. Right from farms, the products can be kept fresh throughout their shelf-life. The innovative product has received enormous demand.· In May 2022, Ampac Holdings, LLC acquired Specialty Packaging, Inc. The acquisition deepened the presence of the company in the southern U.S. to meet the demand from the food industry, expansion has been made by the packaging giant. The company has expanded its production capacity with this acquisition.· In July 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its acquisition of RPC Group Plc. This strategic move created a leading global supplier of protective solutions, allowing the company to serve a diverse customer base with high-quality, protective, innovative solutions and an extensive manufacturing footprint.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.