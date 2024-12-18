Renown Health Officially Opens Life-Saving Kidney Transplant Program

New Renown Transplant Institute will transform lives through advanced care and innovation

Reno, NEV., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health announced the official opening today of the Renown Transplant Institute, a multidisciplinary team of leading surgeons, physicians, and healthcare professionals working together to bring essential services, hope and life-saving treatment to people with end-stage kidney disease.

Today’s press conference announcement was attended by physicians, clinical staff, area health care and dialysis leaders, transplant recipients, administrators, donors and supporters.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver life-saving care for patients with end-stage renal disease who require a kidney transplant for survival,” said Rahul Mediwala, MD, MBA, CEO of Renown Medical Group. “It is humbling and inspiring – and such a gift this holiday season- to announce this program for our patients, community and state.” Dr. Mediwala is a nephrologist who has practiced in the community for nearly 20 years.

He added,” Chronic kidney disease affects more than 37 million people in the United States, with thousands of patients progressing to end-stage renal disease each year. For many, a kidney transplant is the best treatment option, offering improved quality of life and survival rates compared to long-term dialysis. However, access to transplantation has traditionally been limited, especially in underserved communities like northern Nevada.”

Dr. Mediwala said, “I’ve seen people die here in northern Nevada, waiting for a kidney transplant. They were not able to afford being out of work or the expense of traveling out of the area to receive life-sustaining care. With the opening of the Renown Transplant Institute, we are addressing this gap by providing timely access to comprehensive transplant evaluations and essential care. Now, residents in need of advanced kidney treatment and transplantation can stay close to home and receive comprehensive transplant evaluation and treatment here at Renown. They will no longer need to endure long waits or seek residency or care in other states, which will help alleviate the financial, physical, and emotional burden for critically ill patients and their families.”

Introducing the Renown Transplant Team

Dr. Mediwala introduced the Renown Transplant Team to area media and the community. “Together, the Renown Transplant Institute’s physician leadership has more than 65 years of experience caring for hundreds of kidney transplant patients. The multidisciplinary team includes transplant surgeons, a transplant nephrologist, transplant nurse coordinator, social worker, dietician, pharmacist and financial coordinator who will assist patients through the transplant journey. Supported by the Renown nephrology and surgical teams, the Renown Transplant Institute team provides comprehensive transplant services, including pre-transplant evaluation, surgical procedures, and post-transplant care, all under one roof here at Nevada’s #1 ranked hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV.”

The Executive Director of the Renown Transplant Institute and Chief of Transplantation at Renown Health is nationally recognized transplant surgeon Ernesto P. Molmenti, MD, PHD, MBA. Dr. Molmenti has 25 years of experience in performing successful transplant surgeries and is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Most recently Molmenti served as System Chief, Surgical Innovation; Vice Chairman, Department of Surgery; Director, Kidney Transplantation; and Professor, Departments of Surgery, Medicine, and Pediatrics at Northwell Health and the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. There he established the adult (2007) and pediatric (2016) kidney transplant programs, founded the multi-disciplinary Division of Surgical Innovation across 24 hospitals. After completing an adult and pediatric abdominal transplant fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh, he has led multi-organ transplant efforts at Baylor University Medical Center/Children’s Medical Center of Dallas; The University of Texas Southwestern; The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and The University of Arizona College of Medicine. Dr. Molmenti has authored 500 peer-reviewed manuscripts/chapters and written 6 textbooks translated into multiple languages. His research interests include interventions to eliminate disparities in transplantation and increase organ donor registration.

“Understanding the great need that exists for this critical resource, we are focusing all our energy on creating a caring, efficient and responsive environment for our patients to support them through their transplant experience,” says Ernesto Molmenti, MD, PHD, MBA. “We are eager to begin assessing patients for kidney transplant. We recognize the courage it takes to begin the transplant journey, and we want to assure our patients that they are not alone. The goal of our program is to perform successful transplants and ensure holistic support for patients and their families.”

Dr. Molmenti referenced the Renown Transplant Institute team including:

David C. Mulligan, MD, FACS, FAST, FAASLD, is the newly appointment Director of Liver Transplantation and Living Donor Liver Transplantation for the Nevada Transplant Institute. Dr. Mulligan’s expertise and groundbreaking work in transplantation surgery further elevates Renown’s commitment to providing world-class care for patients in need of life-saving organ transplants.

Dr. Mulligan has over 25 years of experience in performing successful hepatic and pancreatic surgery and liver, kidney and pancreas transplants. Dr. Mulligan was most recently at Yale School of Medicine/Yale New Haven Health System, where he served as Chief of Transplantation and Immunology; Professor of Surgery, Transplantation and Immunology at the Yale School of Medicine, and Director of Yale-New Haven Hospital's Transplantation Center. Dr. Mulligan is also a liver transplant specialist with international acclaim for his work in living donor liver transplantation. He spent 15 years with the Mayo Clinic in Arizona and was involved in the establishment of their solid organ transplant program. He is a devoted champion for organ donations on a national scale. He has performed more than 250 living donor transplants and has authored more than 180 publications. He also has served on numerous editorial review boards and presented across the U.S. and internationally.

Narisorn Atsava-Svate, MD, is the transplant nephrologist for the Renown Transplant Institute. With over 18 years of experience, Dr. Atsava-Svate is recognized for his expertise in managing complex kidney conditions, pioneering innovative treatment methods and improving patient outcomes in the field of nephrology and kidney transplantation. Before joining Renown, Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate was a transplant nephrologist with INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute, a leading solid organ transplant program based in Oklahoma City. While there, he helped build one of the largest and most experienced transplant programs in the U.S. and completed over 2070 kidney transplantations as part of a comprehensive team.

Dr. Nate, as he likes to be called, completed his ACGME accredited Internal Medicine Residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock, Texas. He continued his education at the University of Colorado, completing both a general Nephrology and Advanced Nephrology fellowship specializing in Transplantation Nephrology. Dr. Atsava-Svate has a special interest in transplantation immunobiology and managing transplantation patients with high immunologic risk. The entire RTI team, including the transplant nurse coordinator, social worker, dietician, pharmacist and financial coordinator were introduced.

Expanding Access to Life-Saving Kidney Transplants

Dr. Mediwala stated, “we are so grateful and excited to partner with Joe Ferreira and the Nevada Transplant Institute team to bring kidney transplant services to Nevada, marking a monumental step forward in healthcare access for our community,” Dr. Mediwala welcomed Mr. Ferreira to the podium.

Mr. Ferreira said, “Today’s milestone is not just about providing lifesaving medical care, it’s about offering hope, healing and the promise of a healthier future to individuals and families who have been waiting for this second chance at life. The expansion of essential transplantation services across our state is made possible because of our extraordinary partnership. Together, we are working to increase access, lower costs, and enhance research and education in the field of donation transplantation. We are incredibly grateful for their support and assistance.”

He added, “the need for additional organ transplantation expertise across the U.S. and Nevada is critical. According to the Nevada Donor Network, 644 kidney patients in Nevada are currently on a waiting list to receive a life-saving kidney transplant. Across the country, every day 17 people die each day because an organ does not become available to them while they are waiting and every 8 minutes someone is added to the waiting list. Across the country, 90,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant.” One of those people is Reno’s own, Massiel Smith, who Mr. Ferreira introduced to the audience to share her story.

Reno’s Own Massiel Smith Shares Her Kidney Transplant Story

Massiel Smith shared that she is a grateful recipient of a kidney transplant who continues to fight on behalf of the hero who gave her the ultimate gift. As a teenager, she was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, a type of kidney disease that would ultimately require a kidney transplant. As she began a career in dialysis, she gained a new perspective on life. A year later, she was on the transplant waiting list and decided to volunteer with Nevada Donor Network. During a volunteer event, Massiel met a donor mom who shared her story about her son. She didn't mention her transplant journey or that she was waiting for the ultimate gift, but it truly was a moment which reminded her to keep fighting. Two years after this pivotal meeting, she received the call that she had been anxiously hoping for, her ultimate gift, a kidney transplant. Massiel had to leave the area to receive a kidney transplant. She believed this time in her life was the most pure and humbling experience. She thanked the team at Renown Transplant Institute and Nevada Transplant Institute, for bringing these essential services to the northern Nevada community- and the patients and families who will benefit from them.

Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Renown Health, thanked Massiel for sharing her story, saying, “A kidney transplant is the best life-saving option for people like Maissel living with kidney disease. Our goal is that every eligible person who is seeking a kidney transplant receives one.”

He announced that the Renown Transplant Institute has been granted Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network (OPTN) certification, and UNOS approval. This makes Renown Regional Medical Center one of only 250 transplant centers nationwide and one of only two centers in all of Nevada. “By providing kidney transplant services to patients in Nevada, we hope to improve transplant rates in our region and reduce health care disparities across the state. This now enables the Renown Transplant Institute team to begin assessing patients for kidney transplants.”

“This holiday season,” he said, we are reminded of the power of gratitude and giving. We are proud to announce a transformative $5.5 million donation from the William N. Pennington Foundation, and we thank those who are with us today from The Pennington Foundation, for their extraordinary generosity. This gift supports the recruitment and start-up phase for kidney transplants including covering costs for transplant surgeons, nephrologists, medical personnel and personnel staff and related costs.

The grant also establishes the William N. Pennington Patient Assistance Fund, a program dedicated to supporting transplant patients and their families during their medical journey. Our goal is to ensure that all those in need have access to the best possible care regardless of their financial situation. In recognition of their generous gift, the 9th floor of the Center for Advanced Medicine at Renown Regional Medical Center, will be named the William N. Pennington Transplant Suite.”

He closed the press conference by saying, “All of us at Renown are forever grateful to our patients, community and donors for their many gifts.” We are working diligently to meet the highest standards of clinical excellence, and we are now ready to provide this life-changing option to patients who need it most. Together, we are paving the way for better health outcomes and a brighter future for those in need.”

Assessments Now Open for Kidney Transplant Candidates

With the opening of this new program, the Renown Health team is working closely with local healthcare providers and social workers at area dialysis centers to streamline referrals and ensure a smooth transition for patients to the transplant list. The Renown Transplant Institute is now accepting referrals for kidney transplant. Candidates will undergo a thorough evaluation process to determine their eligibility and readiness for a transplant. Physicians may now refer patients, or people with end-stage kidney disease who wish to be screened for a kidney transplant by Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate and Dr. Ernesto Molmenti, may call 1-833-RING-NTI (746-4684). For more information visit renown.org/locations/renown-transplant-institute and nvtransplant.org/.

To join the fight, donate to the Renown Health Foundation, a non-profit organization registered with the State of Nevada and recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) entity at renown.org/give or 775-982-5545.

As the region’s only Level 2 Trauma Center for adults and children, Renown serves over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles. In U.S. News and World Report Best Hospital Rankings, Renown Regional Medical Center is named #1 Hospital for the State of Nevada for 2024, 2023 and 2022.

