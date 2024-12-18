Odyssey Resources Announces Management and Board Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Resources Limited (the “Company”) (TSXV: ODX.H) announces that, effective immediately, James Crombie has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of the Company. The Company also announces the resignations of Alain Krushnisky as Chief Financial Officer and Carole Plante as Corporate Secretary.

Concurrent with these changes, the Company announced the appointments of Matthew Goodman as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors, Darcy Donelle as Chief Financial Officer and Mark Pereira as Corporate Secretary.

The board of directors of the Company is now composed of David Charles, Gérald Riverin and Matthew Goodman. Both Mr. Charles and Mr. Riverin are independent members of the board.

Matthew Goodman is currently Vice President, Investments at Dundee Corporation and Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. Mr. Goodman joined Dundee in 2013 and was responsible for evaluating strategic resource investment opportunities. Along with being the Portfolio Manager of the CMP Funds, Mr. Goodman is currently the Portfolio Manager of New Venture Equities Fund LP, a private equity-style investment fund with a principal investment strategy to invest in a portfolio comprised of securities that conduct business within the mining sector. His background includes mineral exploration and equity capital markets experience. Matthew Goodman is a CFA® Charterholder and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree, specializing in Microeconomic Analysis and Global Economics from York University.

Darcy Donelle is currently Vice President, Finance at Dundee Corporation, where he oversees the organization’s finance and accounting functions and manages the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) process to support strategic decision-making. Mr. Donelle joined Dundee in 2010 and, prior to this, worked in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Darcy Donelle currently serves on the Board of Managers and chairs the Audit Committee at Android Industries, LLC, a premier automotive assembler for tier 1 and OEM companies. He is a CFA® charterholder and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA). He is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick, earning a BA degree in Economics and Political Science.

Mark Pereira is currently the Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Corporation. Mr. Pereira joined Dundee in August 2003 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial, wealth management and resource industries serving in a legal, compliance and corporate secretarial capacity. Before joining Dundee, Mr. Pereira spent over 7 years as a corporate and securities law clerk with two top Toronto law firms.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website (www.odysseyresources.com) and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Matthew Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-350-3314

Email: info@odysseyresources.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.