Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Micron delivers record fiscal Q1 revenue, driven by strong AI demand
Data center revenue grew over 40% sequentially and over 400% year over year

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended November 28, 2024.

Fiscal Q1 2025 highlights

  • Revenue of $8.71 billion versus $7.75 billion for the prior quarter and $4.73 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $1.87 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $2.04 billion, or $1.79 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.24 billion versus $3.41 billion for the prior quarter and $1.40 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered a record quarter, and our data center revenue surpassed 50% of our total revenue for the first time,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “While consumer-oriented markets are weaker in the near term, we anticipate a return to growth in the second half of our fiscal year. We continue to gain share in the highest margin and strategically important parts of the market and are exceptionally well positioned to leverage AI-driven growth to create substantial value for all stakeholders.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ1-25 FQ4-24 FQ1-24   FQ1-25 FQ4-24 FQ1-24
               
Revenue $ 8,709   $ 7,750   $ 4,726     $ 8,709   $ 7,750   $ 4,726  
Gross margin   3,348     2,737     (35 )     3,441     2,826     37  
percent of revenue   38.4 %   35.3 %   (0.7 %)     39.5 %   36.5 %   0.8 %
Operating expenses   1,174     1,215     1,093       1,047     1,081     992  
Operating income (loss)   2,174     1,522     (1,128 )     2,394     1,745     (955 )
percent of revenue   25.0 %   19.6 %   (23.9 %)     27.5 %   22.5 %   (20.2 %)
Net income (loss)   1,870     887     (1,234 )     2,037     1,342     (1,048 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   1.67     0.79     (1.12 )     1.79     1.18     (0.95 )


Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.13 billion for the first quarter of 2025, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $112 million for the first quarter of 2025. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $8.75 billion. On December 18, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2025:

FQ2-25 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $7.90 billion ± $200 million $7.90 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin 37.5% ± 1.0% 38.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.24 billion ± $15 million $1.10 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share $1.26 ± $0.10 $1.43 ± $0.10


Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, manufacturing, and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic focus, demand for our products, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the second quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 28,
2024 		August 29,
2024 		November 30,
2023
       
Revenue $ 8,709   $ 7,750   $ 4,726  
Cost of goods sold   5,361     5,013     4,761  
Gross margin   3,348     2,737     (35 )
       
Research and development   888     903     845  
Selling, general, and administrative   288     295     263  
Other operating (income) expense, net   (2 )   17     (15 )
Operating income (loss)   2,174     1,522     (1,128 )
       
Interest income   107     131     132  
Interest expense   (118 )   (136 )   (132 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (11 )   (7 )   (27 )
    2,152     1,510     (1,155 )
       
Income tax (provision) benefit   (283 )   (623 )   (73 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   1         (6 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,870   $ 887   $ (1,234 )
       
Earnings (loss) per share      
Basic $ 1.68   $ 0.80   $ (1.12 )
Diluted   1.67     0.79     (1.12 )
       
Number of shares used in per share calculations      
Basic   1,111     1,108     1,100  
Diluted   1,122     1,125     1,100  


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As of November 28,
2024 		August 29,
2024
     
Assets    
Cash and equivalents $ 6,693   $ 7,041  
Short-term investments   895     1,065  
Receivables   7,423     6,615  
Inventories   8,705     8,875  
Other current assets   777     776  
Total current assets   24,493     24,372  
Long-term marketable investments   1,156     1,046  
Property, plant, and equipment   41,476     39,749  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   622     645  
Intangible assets   419     416  
Deferred tax assets   474     520  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   1,671     1,518  
Total assets $ 71,461   $ 69,416  
     
Liabilities and equity    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,126   $ 7,299  
Current debt   533     431  
Other current liabilities   1,356     1,518  
Total current liabilities   9,015     9,248  
Long-term debt   13,252     12,966  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   588     610  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   570     550  
Other noncurrent liabilities   1,239     911  
Total liabilities   24,664     24,285  
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Shareholders’ equity    
Common stock   126     125  
Additional capital   12,317     12,115  
Retained earnings   42,427     40,877  
Treasury stock   (7,852 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (221 )   (134 )
Total equity   46,797     45,131  
Total liabilities and equity $ 71,461   $ 69,416  
     


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Three months ended November 28,
2024 		November 30,
2023
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $ 1,870   $ (1,234 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   2,030     1,915  
Stock-based compensation   220     188  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (817 )   (501 )
Inventories   170     111  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (241 )   271  
Other current liabilities   (161 )   579  
Other   173     72  
Net cash provided by operating activities   3,244     1,401  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (3,206 )   (1,796 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (377 )   (199 )
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   428     374  
Proceeds from government incentives   65     85  
Other   (58 )   (22 )
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities   (3,148 )   (1,558 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (131 )   (129 )
Repayments of debt   (84 )   (53 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts       (56 )
Other   (207 )   (114 )
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities   (422 )   (352 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (29 )   (1 )
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (355 )   (510 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   7,052     8,656  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,697   $ 8,146  


 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 28,
2024 		August 29,
2024 		November 30,
2023
       
GAAP gross margin $ 3,348   $ 2,737   $ (35 )
Stock-based compensation   90     85     67  
Other   3     4     5  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 3,441   $ 2,826   $ 37  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,174   $ 1,215   $ 1,093  
Stock-based compensation   (127 )   (128 )   (115 )
Other       (6 )   14  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,047   $ 1,081   $ 992  
       
GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,174   $ 1,522   $ (1,128 )
Stock-based compensation   217     213     182  
Other   3     10     (9 )
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,394   $ 1,745   $ (955 )
       
GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,870   $ 887   $ (1,234 )
Stock-based compensation   217     213     182  
Other       6     (10 )
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (50 )   236     14  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,037   $ 1,342   $ (1,048 )
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,122     1,125     1,100  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   16     12      
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,138     1,137     1,100  
       
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.67   $ 0.79   $ (1.12 )
Effects of the above adjustments   0.12     0.39     0.17  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.79   $ 1.18   $ (0.95 )


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 28,
2024 		August 29,
2024 		November 30,
2023
       
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,244   $ 3,405   $ 1,401  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (3,206 )   (3,120 )   (1,796 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts       (22 )   (56 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   9     12     33  
Proceeds from government incentives   65     48     85  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (3,132 )   (3,082 )   (1,734 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 112   $ 323   $ (333 )
 

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Goodwill impairment; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

 
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
 
FQ2-25 GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
             
Revenue $7.90 billion ± $200 million         $7.90 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin 37.5% ± 1.0%   1.0%   A   38.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.24 billion ± $15 million   $140 million   B   $1.10 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share(1) $1.26 ± $0.10   $0.17   A, B, C   $1.43 ± $0.10
 


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
 
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 78  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development   85  
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative   55  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments   (24 )
  $ 194  

 

(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.12 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts:
Satya Kumar
Investor Relations
satyakumar@micron.com
(408) 450-6199

Mark Plungy
Media Relations
mplungy@micron.com
(408) 203-2910

