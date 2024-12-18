Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Micron delivers record fiscal Q1 revenue, driven by strong AI demand

Data center revenue grew over 40% sequentially and over 400% year over year

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended November 28, 2024.

Fiscal Q1 2025 highlights

Revenue of $8.71 billion versus $7.75 billion for the prior quarter and $4.73 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $1.87 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $2.04 billion, or $1.79 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.24 billion versus $3.41 billion for the prior quarter and $1.40 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered a record quarter, and our data center revenue surpassed 50% of our total revenue for the first time,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “While consumer-oriented markets are weaker in the near term, we anticipate a return to growth in the second half of our fiscal year. We continue to gain share in the highest margin and strategically important parts of the market and are exceptionally well positioned to leverage AI-driven growth to create substantial value for all stakeholders.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ1-25 FQ4-24 FQ1-24 FQ1-25 FQ4-24 FQ1-24 Revenue $ 8,709 $ 7,750 $ 4,726 $ 8,709 $ 7,750 $ 4,726 Gross margin 3,348 2,737 (35 ) 3,441 2,826 37 percent of revenue 38.4 % 35.3 % (0.7 %) 39.5 % 36.5 % 0.8 % Operating expenses 1,174 1,215 1,093 1,047 1,081 992 Operating income (loss) 2,174 1,522 (1,128 ) 2,394 1,745 (955 ) percent of revenue 25.0 % 19.6 % (23.9 %) 27.5 % 22.5 % (20.2 %) Net income (loss) 1,870 887 (1,234 ) 2,037 1,342 (1,048 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.67 0.79 (1.12 ) 1.79 1.18 (0.95 )



Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.13 billion for the first quarter of 2025, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $112 million for the first quarter of 2025. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $8.75 billion. On December 18, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2025:

FQ2-25 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $7.90 billion ± $200 million $7.90 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 37.5% ± 1.0% 38.5% ± 1.0% Operating expenses $1.24 billion ± $15 million $1.10 billion ± $15 million Diluted earnings per share $1.26 ± $0.10 $1.43 ± $0.10



Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 28,

2024 August 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 Revenue $ 8,709 $ 7,750 $ 4,726 Cost of goods sold 5,361 5,013 4,761 Gross margin 3,348 2,737 (35 ) Research and development 888 903 845 Selling, general, and administrative 288 295 263 Other operating (income) expense, net (2 ) 17 (15 ) Operating income (loss) 2,174 1,522 (1,128 ) Interest income 107 131 132 Interest expense (118 ) (136 ) (132 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (11 ) (7 ) (27 ) 2,152 1,510 (1,155 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (283 ) (623 ) (73 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 1 — (6 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,870 $ 887 $ (1,234 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.68 $ 0.80 $ (1.12 ) Diluted 1.67 0.79 (1.12 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,111 1,108 1,100 Diluted 1,122 1,125 1,100





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) As of November 28,

2024 August 29,

2024 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 6,693 $ 7,041 Short-term investments 895 1,065 Receivables 7,423 6,615 Inventories 8,705 8,875 Other current assets 777 776 Total current assets 24,493 24,372 Long-term marketable investments 1,156 1,046 Property, plant, and equipment 41,476 39,749 Operating lease right-of-use assets 622 645 Intangible assets 419 416 Deferred tax assets 474 520 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 1,671 1,518 Total assets $ 71,461 $ 69,416 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,126 $ 7,299 Current debt 533 431 Other current liabilities 1,356 1,518 Total current liabilities 9,015 9,248 Long-term debt 13,252 12,966 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 588 610 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 570 550 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,239 911 Total liabilities 24,664 24,285 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 126 125 Additional capital 12,317 12,115 Retained earnings 42,427 40,877 Treasury stock (7,852 ) (7,852 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221 ) (134 ) Total equity 46,797 45,131 Total liabilities and equity $ 71,461 $ 69,416





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three months ended November 28,

2024 November 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,870 $ (1,234 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 2,030 1,915 Stock-based compensation 220 188 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (817 ) (501 ) Inventories 170 111 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (241 ) 271 Other current liabilities (161 ) 579 Other 173 72 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,244 1,401 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (3,206 ) (1,796 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (377 ) (199 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 428 374 Proceeds from government incentives 65 85 Other (58 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,148 ) (1,558 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of dividends to shareholders (131 ) (129 ) Repayments of debt (84 ) (53 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts — (56 ) Other (207 ) (114 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (422 ) (352 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (29 ) (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (355 ) (510 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,052 8,656 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,697 $ 8,146





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 28,

2024 August 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 GAAP gross margin $ 3,348 $ 2,737 $ (35 ) Stock-based compensation 90 85 67 Other 3 4 5 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 3,441 $ 2,826 $ 37 GAAP operating expenses $ 1,174 $ 1,215 $ 1,093 Stock-based compensation (127 ) (128 ) (115 ) Other — (6 ) 14 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,047 $ 1,081 $ 992 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,174 $ 1,522 $ (1,128 ) Stock-based compensation 217 213 182 Other 3 10 (9 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,394 $ 1,745 $ (955 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,870 $ 887 $ (1,234 ) Stock-based compensation 217 213 182 Other — 6 (10 ) Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (50 ) 236 14 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,037 $ 1,342 $ (1,048 ) GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,122 1,125 1,100 Adjustment for stock-based compensation 16 12 — Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,138 1,137 1,100 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.67 $ 0.79 $ (1.12 ) Effects of the above adjustments 0.12 0.39 0.17 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.79 $ 1.18 $ (0.95 )





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 28,

2024 August 29,

2024 November 30,

2023 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,244 $ 3,405 $ 1,401 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (3,206 ) (3,120 ) (1,796 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts — (22 ) (56 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 9 12 33 Proceeds from government incentives 65 48 85 Investments in capital expenditures, net (3,132 ) (3,082 ) (1,734 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 112 $ 323 $ (333 )

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from settlements;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Goodwill impairment; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK FQ2-25 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $7.90 billion ± $200 million — $7.90 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 37.5% ± 1.0% 1.0% A 38.5% ± 1.0% Operating expenses $1.24 billion ± $15 million $140 million B $1.10 billion ± $15 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $1.26 ± $0.10 $0.17 A, B, C $1.43 ± $0.10





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions)

A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 78 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 85 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 55 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (24 ) $ 194





(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.12 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.



The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

