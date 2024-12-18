Water Distribution System in Perth Receives Upgrade with Itron’s Multi-Vendor Meter Data Management Solution

Itron’s Temetra Solution Supports Diverse Communication Networks, Enables Utility to Efficiently Store and Collect Water Data from Newly Installed Smart Meters

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that it’s working together with Water Corporation (WA) to modernize the utility’s water distribution system. WA will use Itron’s Temetra® solution, a globally adopted cloud-based, multi-vendor meter data management solution, to address persistent drought by collecting data from 16,000 smart water meters being installed in Perth. The meters will provide analytics which improve water conservation management. The deployment is a part of the Perth Smart Water Meter Pilot.

The goal of WA’s Perth Smart Water Meter project is to identify and assess the benefits of transitioning from mechanical meters to smart meters and to deploy an IoT platform that can support multiple meter vendors, devices and communications networks throughout the project. The project requirements include the integration of meter reads from five manufacturers’ digital meters and three different types of communications networks. Itron’s Temetra is able to support multi-vendor reads as well as multiple types of communications networks, integrating reads seamlessly into one unified data platform. All meter data is stored securely and can be accessed via Android devices or by web.

Itron’s Temetra solution enables smooth migration from automated meter reading (AMR) to advanced meter infrastructure (AMI), because it can continue integrating mechanical reads with smart meter reads, so the utility can integrate new infrastructure at their own pace. The Perth project began in Sept. 2024 and is anticipated to go live in April 2025.

“An increasing number of utilities in Australia are deploying our Temetra solution to enable their digital transformation journey with a focus to improve water security across the nation. We are excited for WA to take advantage of this solution as part of its Smart Water Meter Pilot. By seamlessly integrating data from multiple meter vendors and communication networks into a centralized hub, we will enable Water Corporation to make a smooth transition to smart water meters and enhanced operational efficiencies,” said Alex Beveridge, area vice president, Australia and New Zealand, APAC at Itron. “Our collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support sustainable water management.”

“Water utilities across the globe managing more than 30 million endpoints utilize Itron’s Temetra solution,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “This widely adopted platform has proven successful for utilities managing several hundred to several million endpoints. The flexibility and scalability of the solution enables WA to manage water data over time, and we look forward to joining WA as part of their smart water metering pilot project.”

Temetra enables the Perth smart meter project to improve customer relations, allowing WA to access and manage previously stored water data, and navigate the transition from AMR to AMI. If WA receives questions from one of its customers regarding their water bill, the utility can review specific usage trends and identify potential issues in water distribution.

The previously stored and collected data provides valuable insights as the platform is equipped with analytic tools to help improve operational efficiency and provide actionable insights. Integrating smart meters with Temetra ensures operational success as the platform collects and organizes data across both AMR and AMI devices.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

