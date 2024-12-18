Submit Release
ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on January 8, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

