Metanoia VR Launches Virtual Therapy Solutions for Professionals to Promote Mental Well-being

PARIS, FRANCE, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metanoia VR is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual therapy solutions specifically tailored for professionals. Created in France, Switzerland, and the United States, Metanoia VR aims to enhance well-being and mental health support in hospitals, clinics, wellness centers, and corporate environments, just to name a few.At its core, Metanoia VR works by combining virtual reality technology, personalized therapies, and hypnotic soundscapes. The solution delivers immersive experiences that enable users to achieve relaxation and mental clarity in as little as 20 minutes. As organizations worldwide increasingly prioritize employee mental health , Metanoia VR provides an effective, scalable solution to reduce stress and enhance overall well-being."Our mission is to create bubbles of well-being for individuals and teams,” says Anissa Benmerzoug, Founder of Metanoia VR. “Through our advanced virtual therapy, businesses and wellness centers can now offer employees a moment of respite, relaxation, and reconnection, promoting a healthier, more balanced work environment."Metanoia VR stands apart by integrating therapies adapted to individual needs. Each session is crafted with customized videos, soundscapes featuring frequency-adapted audio developed by professional sound designers, and guided hypnosis delivered by Anissa Benmerzoug herself.Designed for various professional settings, Metanoia VR’s therapies are already gaining recognition for its effectiveness in promoting mental health and well-being. The device has been successfully implemented in private clinics and wellness centers, with therapies available in 7 languages to cater to a global audience.For more information, please visit: https://metanoiavr.com About Metanoia VRFounded in France in 2020 and established in Switzerland in 2023, Metanoia VR is at the forefront of virtual therapy. Combining cutting-edge virtual reality technology with alternative therapies like hypnosis and neuro-linguistic programming, Metanoia VR delivers an unparalleled immersive experience. Developed by Anissa Benmerzoug, a hypnotherapist, NLP master, and mental health consultant, the therapies aim to help individuals and professionals alike find balance, relaxation, and mental clarity.

