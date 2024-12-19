College Planning Program Students Receive Christmas Gifts of Full College Scholarships

A High School Plan for Students with College-Bound Dreams College Planning Session 6th Grader Who is Brown Bound!

Students receive full scholarships to Brown, Rice, Spelman College, and Xavier University of Louisiana

As first generation Vietnamese immigrants, my parents could not offer any college planning guidance, but Mr. and Mrs. Wynn were there to guide me every step of the way.” — Tuyen Nguyen [Caltech]

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mychal Wynn, author, college planning expert, and founder of the Community-based Organization, The Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity announces an early Christmas gift of full scholarships for several of the foundation’s students.

In 2021, Mychal Wynn guided first generation student Joanne Lioe into a full scholarship at Johns Hopkins University. Joanne was a participant in the Pinellas County Schools partnership with the Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity. While Pinellas County Schools discontinued the partnership with the foundation on the retirement of Minority Achievement Officer, Dr. Lewis Brinson, Mr. Wynn and his wife provided scholarships for several Pinellas County Schools students to continue in the program. Now, Jocelyne Lioe, Joanne’s younger sister and a senior in the IB Program at St. Petersburg High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, is on her way to Brown University and joins two other foundation students, also on full scholarships.

Joining Jocelyne is Erin Nimako, a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Georgia who is on her way to Rice University on a full scholarship and Taylar Wharton, also a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School, who has been offered two full scholarships—one to Xavier University of Louisiana and the other to Spelman College.

Mr. Wynn notes, “While we still have many other students who are likely to receive full college scholarships, these students applied to their colleges via Early Decision and Early Action so they are among the first students to receive acceptances and financial aid award letters.”

The foundation has worked with Jocelyne since she was a rising 6th grader, and with Erin and Taylar since they were rising 9th graders. The one-on-one advising and online curriculum is based on Mr. Wynn’s “A High School Plan for Students with College-Bound Dreams,” which provides a comprehensive college-planning set of strategies across the organization’s 3 pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service.

Mrs. Wynn notes, “It is an extraordinary blessing for us to be able to guide first generation students and students from under-resourced families into full scholarships at such prestigious schools as Amherst College, Bowdoin College, Caltech, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Swarthmore College, the University of Chicago, Vanderbilt University, Vassar College, Wesleyan University, and Williams College. Our students have also received full scholarships to such HBCUs as Benedict College, Claflin University, Dillard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. We have many families, like the Lioe family, with multiple students attending college on full scholarships. We even have triplets who all received full scholarships!”

Quote:

I am so grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Wynn. As first generation Vietnamese immigrants, my parents could not offer any college planning guidance, but Mr. and Mrs. Wynn were there to guide me every step of the way and introduce me to the QuestBridge Program, fly-in programs (UPenn, Caltech, and Dartmouth), and help me write essays that told my story. While a top academic student, their guidance helped me to stand out as a leader. Now, being on a full scholarship to Caltech is like a dream.

— Tuyen [FL], Caltech QuestBridge Scholar

Mr. Wynn has been an educator for 30+ years, is the author of over 40 books, and has successfully guided students into the most selective colleges and universities in the United States. Former students have been recognized as Rhodes Scholars, National Science Foundation Fellows, Ford Foundation Fellows, Ron Brown Scholars, Gates Millennium Scholars, QuestBridge Scholars, UMBC Meyerhoff Scholars, Northeastern University Torch Scholars, University of Chicago Odyssey Scholars, Elon University Odyssey Scholars, North Carolina A&T Dowdy and Cheatham-White Scholars, and North Carolina Central Cheatham-White Scholars, Tuskegee University Presidential Scholars, and Xavier University of Louisiana Presidential Scholars. The Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity works with schools and school districts, as well as provides 1-on-1 advising for students and families. They continue to work with students throughout their undergraduate years and assist students in applying to graduate school and for graduate school fellowships. Their previous school district partnerships include Guilford County Schools (NC), recipient of the National School Boards Association 2020 Magna Award for expanding postsecondary pathways for first generation students, and Pinellas County Schools (FL), where their program guided first generation students into Claflin University, Caltech, FAMU, the University of Chicago, and Swarthmore College on full scholarships. Their current partnerships include Florence School District 3 (SC), where their program has produced the districts only Gates Millennium Scholars, Meyerhoff Scholar, and only students admitted to Wake Forest University and Williams College, and Judson ISD (TX) where they have conducted college planning summer boot camps for McKinney-Vento and military-connected students. Mr. Wynn’s older son, and editor, is a graduate of Amherst College with a BA in English. His younger son is a 2012 Gates Millennium Scholar who has attended Morehouse College. Mr. and Mrs. Wynn, who have been married for 37 years, have transformed the lives of hundreds of students and saved families hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

