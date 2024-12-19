ROSSANA SNEE’S NEWEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL EXPLORES FIRST LOVE, SECRETS, AND FAMILY TIES

Papi, Por Favor! by Rossana Snee

“Papi, Por Favor!” unveils a heartfelt tale of a teenage girl as she traverses the trials of young love under the watchful eye of her overprotective father

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her captivating new novel, “ Papi, Por Favor! ,” author Rossana Snee unveils the journey of sixteen-year-old Madison Michaels, a girl who has never experienced love—and is completely at ease with it. Everything changes when new student Ben Warren strides into her English class, flipping her world upside down. Ben's charm and kind-hearted nature win Madison's heart, but her overprotective father, Pablo Pérez, enforces one strict rule: Rule #4: Stay Away from Boys!Intent on hiding her emotions, Madison becomes ensnared in a tangled web of secrets. She wrestles with her deepening feelings for Ben while also maneuvering through the tangled relationships with her adoptive twin sisters, Caro and Tina, and her friend, Nina Abbott, who secretly pines for Ben as well. Madison’s other friends, Elena Mercado and Mari Rosales, add to the complexity with their mixed opinions. Mari, in particular, raises a red flag, cautioning that Ben might be trouble.As Madison's affection for Ben deepens, so do the lies she tells to keep her feelings hidden. But as with all secrets, they have a way of surfacing, often at the most inopportune moments. The truth bursts forth, igniting tension among the crowd, including Nina, who, fueled by her obsession with Pride and Prejudice, envisions Ben as her “Mr. Darcy” and Madison as her “frenemy.”Author Rossana Snee crafts a captivating tale filled with humor and heart, resonating with anyone who has gone through the challenges of first love and the intricacies of friendship. As Madison navigates her feelings, friendships, and her father’s rules, discovering that love, like life, unfolds in a messy yet beautiful way, readers will find themselves cheering her on every step of the journey.“Papi, Por Favor!” by Rossana Snee stands as a poignant reminder that love, despite one’s best efforts, often defies control. This captivating novel draws in young adult readers and anyone who recalls the excitement and hurdles of experiencing first love. Step into the vibrant beginnings of love and youth. Head over to Amazon and grab your copy today! Now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.Stay connected for more information:Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/yem9pd6s Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr2ub234 YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/m2pz7jpn About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.