DFI Urges Licensees to Prepare for Outage of NASAA Electronic Filing Depository Jan. 1 to Jan. 6

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Securities Division advises filers who use the North American Securities Administrators Association Electronic Filing Depository™ (“EFD”) that the system will be offline and unavailable to all filers and regulators Jan. 1 through Jan. 5. If your filing is due during those dates, DFI advises you to file before midnight, Dec. 31, 2024.

The EFD will be updated and migrated to a new website, nasaaefd.org.

EFD services will be offline and unavailable to all filers and regulators after midnight Eastern Time Dec. 31, 2024, through 9 a.m. Eastern Time Jan. 6, 2025.

NASAA will migrate all usernames and passwords to the new site. EFD users will not need to update or change their credentials.

Starting Jan. 6, 2025, EFD Support staff can be reached at 1-800-378-5007 or support@nasaaefd.org.

Additional information is available in the NASAA news release, available at NASAA Announces Upcoming Changes to the Electronic Filing Depository.

If you must make a filing during this timeframe that you would otherwise file through EFD, you may still file using paper filings made to the Washington Division of Securities. Forms are available at https://dfi.wa.gov/securities/forms. If you have questions or concerns, please contact DFI’s Securities Registration Unit by email (securitiesregistration@dfi.wa.gov) or phone (360-902-8760).