Department of Commerce offers clean building performance grants

State grants help building owners boost energy efficiency, cut costs, and create jobs

OLYMPIA, WA– The Washington State Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Clean Building Performance Grants program, which provides funding to help private and public building owners make improvements and meet Washington’s Clean Buildings Performance Standard (CBPS). This initiative aims to lower energy costs, reduce pollution, and create jobs across the state.

Building owners are required to comply with the performance standard beginning in 2026, depending on building size. Competitive grants are available now for work on Tier 1 covered buildings and Tier 1 and Tier 2 covered public buildings.

A Tier 1 covered building is defined as a building with combined nonresidential, hotel, motel, and dormitory floor area exceeding 50,000 gross square feet, excluding the parking garage areas. Tier 2 buildings have floor areas greater than 20,000 gross square feet, but not more than 50,000 gross square feet, as well as multifamily residential buildings with floor areas of 50,000 gross square feet or more, excluding parking garage areas. Get the complete details, timelines and FAQs at the Clean Buildings Performance Standards webpage.

Building owners can use these grants to offset the costs of energy efficiency projects and services that promote compliance with the performance standard. Grants will reimburse building owners for costs associated with projects and services that help achieve compliance with the CBPS, such as:

Energy efficiency retrofits

Contracted services to assist with: Energy audits (for privately held buildings) Developing an energy management plan (EMP) Developing an operations and maintenance program (O&M) Professional accounting services



“This program represents a significant step forward in creating cleaner, more energy-efficient buildings while also supporting economic growth and job creation in Washington,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

Application details: