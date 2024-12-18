Submit Release
H.R. 9211, LIFT AI Act

H.R. 9211 would authorize the National Science Foundation to make awards to postsecondary institutions and nonprofit organizations for development of K-12 curricula in artificial intelligence literacy. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9211 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

