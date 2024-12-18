Farewelling Guntur Sutiyono, head of Climateworks’ Indonesia office

After six years at the helm of Climateworks Centre’s Jakarta office, Guntur Sutiyono will take on a new role as program manager for Southeast Asia at Sequoia Climate Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

At Sequoia, Guntur will work across the full spectrum of climate actors, from grassroots campaigns to policy influencers and beyond.

Speaking of the new role, Guntur said he is excited about ‘working with partners in Vietnam, China, and East Asia, understanding that Southeast Asia and East Asia possess the technology and capital to make significant climate progress’.

‘I am keen to participate in building an ecosystems of change-makers and capability within civil society so that they can make an impact for decades to come,’ Guntur said.

‘In the absence of global climate leadership, Sequoia is leveraging Indonesia’s as a leader in the Global South, working with other emerging economies to unlock finance and technology for the energy transition.’

Appetite for change

Economy-altering change has been a draw for Guntur throughout his career.

He said he came to Climateworks in 2019 because ‘it had the right ambition: to save the planet’.

‘We’re racing against time, and we can’t afford to be modest,’ Guntur said.

Guntur has led a broad portfolio in Indonesia, including the SEAFOAM project, which has helped quantify the emissions reduction potential of ocean-based mitigation for Indonesia.

Climateworks’ Indonesia work expanded dramatically under Guntur’s leadership and now includes projects to decarbonise the country’s heavy industry precincts, support corporate transition to low-carbon operations, and develop an Indonesia–Australia roadmap for critical mineral processing for the low-carbon battery industry.

He has also helped establish the Energy Transition Policy Development Forum, co-convened by Climateworks and the Centre for Policy Development, International Institute for Sustainable Development, Indonesia Research Institute for Decarbonization, Institute for Essential Services Reform, and Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center. The group worked closely with the Indonesian Government during its G20 Presidency and ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

‘Guntur is a pioneer with a passion for impact and collaboration,’ reflected Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek.

‘He was our first employee in Indonesia, and with support from our Australian team and key donors, he has built a successful Jakarta office that has grown to eight local roles, multiple projects and high-quality stakeholder relationships.’

‘Indonesia’s prosperity in a net zero emissions world is important to all of us, and we are proud of Guntur’s achievements and excited to carry forward the work he began.’

Carving out a role for Climateworks in Indonesia

Guntur said he is proud of how his team strengthened Climateworks’ presence in Southeast Asia and Indonesia through relationships and cooperative work.

‘I am very proud of the growing recognition and acknowledgment of Climateworks’ role as a convener and connector,’ he said.

‘We create impact. We create influence. We build relationships and amplify other organisations’ work to add value to the region’s decarbonisation effort holistically.

‘Climateworks is a fantastic organisation that develops and fosters leadership and capabilities. I think its work is really important for the region to have future climate leaders,’ Guntur said. ‘I believe Climateworks plays a crucial role in nurturing these leaders.’

Guntur Sutiyono (second from right) at the signing of an agreement with Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center with (left to right) Ahmad Munawir Siregar, Michael Suryaprawira, Prof John Thwaites AM, Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro, Anna Skarbek and Luke Brown. (Climateworks Centre).

In the nearly six years he led Climateworks’ Indonesia team, Guntur has built a team of expert analysts who, like himself, bring cross-sector experience.

A former analyst at the Climate Policy Initiative and the World Bank, Guntur came to Climateworks with a deep understanding of Indonesia’s policy and economic landscape.

Under Guntur’s leadership, Climateworks’ Indonesia team has pursued agenda-setting work in the Indonesian government, corporates, industry, and marine sectors.

‘One of the most significant milestones we achieved together was securing the participation of Indonesia’s Vice President, alongside the Ministers of Energy and Finance, at our high-level convening on sustainable finance during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency,’ Jannata ‘Egi’ Giwangkara, senior project manager for Climateworks’ Indonesia team, said.

‘This pivotal moment not only amplified the impact of our work but also reinforced our contribution to advancing the clean energy transition in the country.’

‘It has been a great pleasure working with Guntur to create meaningful impact across Southeast Asia,’ Trang Nguyen, Climateworks’ Southeast Asia lead, said.

‘He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of insightful reports, successful programs, and strong relationships built on trust with key stakeholders.

‘Guntur will be remembered for his dedication to driving meaningful change, his vast knowledge, people-centred approach, and exceptional badminton skills.’

Climateworks is recruiting for the role of Country Lead (Indonesia) – find out more at the Jobs at Monash website.

