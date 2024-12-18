Petitioners Respond to California Supreme Court’s Inquiry on Petition Challenging Administration of California’s Death Penalty Scheme

The state’s highest court ordered parties to respond to questions about the nature of “cruel or unusual punishment” as applied in death penalty sentences, as well as other arguments advanced in the petitioners’ legal filing. This is an important development signaling the court’s interest in resolving the use of the allegedly racially discriminatory capital punishment scheme in California.

