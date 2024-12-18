Update on the Dynamic General Insurance Stress Test

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has today announced the postponement of the dynamic general insurance stress test (DyGIST) launch. This exploratory exercise, which is designed to assess both industry resilience and risk management and inform our supervisory response following an adverse scenario, is now expected to commence in May 2026.

Postponing the DyGIST is intended to reduce the burden on general insurers in 2025 as they prepare to report on the new Solvency UK regulatory returns and allow more efficient use of PRA resources.

Recognising the burden on a number of firms of carrying out two stress tests (the life and general insurance stress test exercises) in the same year, we intend to carry out these exercises in alternate calendar years going forward. The life insurance stress tests would run every two years from 2025 and the general insurance tests every two years from 2026.

In light of the change in timelines, we will now engage with the industry on DyGIST from September 2025. This will include reconfirming or updating the firms that will be asked to participate and providing details on the logistics of the exercise.