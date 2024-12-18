Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,749 in the last 365 days.

New Mexican shop, Fantasias a la Delicia, is now live

OAKLAND, CA (Merxwire) – The Experience of Mexico ast your doorstep. We are absolutely delighted to introduce you to Fantasias a la Delicia! Our small business is deeply rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Morelia, Mexico, and proudly reflects our family’s heritage. 

Having originated in Morelia and now based in California, Fantasias a la Delicia is a family business committed to bringing the authentic essence of Mexico to your doorstep. Our deep-seated passion for uniting two diverse cultures fuels our mission to satisfy all your Mexican cravings.

Immerse yourself in the array of vibrant flavors that draw inspiration from Mexico, showcased in our delightful range of products. Whether it’s irresistible treats, charming straw toppers, key chains, croc charms, cozy throw blankets, or invigorating air fresheners, we strive to cater to every desire.

Our products beautifully encapsulate the unique blend of American and Mexican influences, rendering them truly exceptional. Seize the opportunity to discover the extraordinary difference for yourself by indulging in our products today at https://www.fantasiasaladelicia.shop/

Media Contact Information:
FANTASIASALADELICIA LLC
Adela Campos
info@fantasiasaladelicia.shop
626-776-3379

SOURCE: FANTASIASALADELICIA LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Mexican shop, Fantasias a la Delicia, is now live

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more