Axiros Founder Gunther Klessinger Assumes CTO Role to Guide Axiros into a New Technological Era

MUNICH, Germany (Merxwire) – Telecommunications software leader Axiros announced that Gunther Klessinger, its Founder and Managing Director of Innovations for the past decade, has transitioned to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Since founding Axiros, Gunther has been the driving force behind the company’s vision of delivering Lasting Advantage for its customers. This vision is built on providing a permanent competitive edge in one of the most mission-critical areas of telecommunications, Field Device Management. The company’s focus has always been on delivering real value where it matters most, helping customers stay ahead of the curve with advanced solutions that others simply don’t offer.

Over the past decade, Gunther has been leading Axiros Innovations, researching and developing technologies, ensuring that Lasting Advantage remains a commitment the company can uphold for the next decade and beyond. For example, this includes:

– Fully Automatic CPE Onboarding, successfully production tested globally via the company’s specialized offering for emerging markets

– Low-code and large-scale streaming, to close the gap between field and back office, for command and query, in yet more flexible and performant ways

– AI-based components, for predictive maintenance and advanced data analytics, helping customers better understand the past, analyze the present, and predict the future

– The ongoing evolution of Axiros’ Carrier DHCP platform, a cloud-native high-performant distributed system, in production at multi-national carriers since many years, providing a battle-proven foundation for these innovations, seamlessly hosting their functions

As CTO, Gunther will focus on integrating these technologies into Axiros’ AXESS platform, ensuring that customers worldwide can benefit from these advancements in the very near future.

“I’m excited to bring these technologies to life in our AXESS platform, empowering our customers with the functions needed to stay ahead. For example, with the widespread adoption of TR-369/USP, I see no reason anymore, not to move the device portals into the back office – where we can contribute advanced self-service features to the subscribers of our customers,” said Gunther Klessinger, Founder and CTO of Axiros.

This leadership shift comes at a pivotal time for Axiros as the company continues to achieve record growth and expand its global footprint. Milestones such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, new strategic partnerships, and an expanding team of over 150 professionals underscore its success.

About Axiros

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time | We manage all THINGS. For over 20 years, Axiros has been a leading provider of software solutions for Device Management in telecommunications and other industries. The company’s reputation for excellence and expertise in Device Management has made it a trusted partner for service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Axiros specializes in offering Device Management software that enables seamless integration and management of devices and services, leveraging industry standards like TR-069 and USP. With a global presence, Axiros is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s digital landscape. Founded in 2002, Axiros is global in scope with sales and service offices located in Aarau, Belgrade, Cochabamba, Lisbon, Madrid, São Paolo, Singapore, Tampa, Tokyo, Warsaw, Zagreb, and a development center in Munich, Germany.

