IoT Marketing Unveils Winners of the 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards

AUSTIN, TX (Merxwire) – IoT Marketing has announced the winners of the 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards, honoring excellence and innovation within the Internet of Things ecosystem. Held during a live virtual ceremony, the event recognized companies, individuals, and products that are shaping the future of connected technology through groundbreaking advancements and impactful achievements.

Now in its 5th year, the Industry Insights IoT Awards has become a prestigious accolade within the IoT community, spotlighting those who demonstrate leadership, creativity, and dedication to advancing IoT technology.

“The 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards highlight the incredible strides being made across the IoT landscape,” said Tiffani Neilson, CMO of IoT Marketing. “Each of our winners is a testament to the innovation and commitment required to drive the industry forward, and we’re proud to celebrate their achievements.”

2024 Industry Insights IoT Award Winners:

– Startup of the Year: Josh.ai

– IoT Company of the year: HAE Innovations

– Best IoT Security Solution of the Year: RIoT Secure

– Greenest IoT Solution of the Year: Schneider Electric

– Case Study of the Year: Team Connext

– IoT Platform of the Year: Soracom

– IoT Product of the Year: Blues Notecard

– Smart Manufacturing Executive of the Year: Kudzai Manditereza

– Most Inspiring Woman in Tech: Sarah Ennett

– IoT Executive of the Year: Roy Dagan

All nominations underwent a rigorous evaluation by the IoT Marketing team, with winners selected through a public voting process. Attendees of the virtual awards ceremony had the opportunity to hear from the winning industry leaders and gain insights into the future of the IoT landscape. A full replay of the awards ceremony is available on IoT Marketing’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=hPMyn2pH5Is).

IoT Marketing is a comprehensive digital agency specializing in IoT, AI, and cybersecurity sectors. With expertise in market research, content creation, graphic design, and virtual event production, the company provides end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to amplify brand visibility and drive growth. The company’s global thought leadership platform hosts events like the Green Things Summit, Intelligent Thinking AI Summit, and Summit of Things, attracting over 82,000 attendees from 120 countries, with 60% holding director-level roles or higher. With over 100 live events to date, IoT Marketing connects tech innovators with decision-makers, providing actionable insights, lead generation, and high-impact networking opportunities. For more information, visit IoTMktg.com.

