Canberra AC Experts Stress Importance of Air Con Maintenance Ahead of Record Summer Temperatures

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise and the summer heatwave looms, Canberrans are being urged to take preventative measures to ensure their air conditioning systems can keep up with the demand. With the Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecasting above-average temperatures for the coming months, the risk of air conditioner breakdowns skyrockets, potentially leaving families and businesses sweltering in the summer heat.Liam Zeller, Director of Climate Pluz, emphasizes the importance of proactive maintenance to avoid the inconvenience and discomfort of malfunctioning air conditioners.“Summer in Canberra is no joke, and this year, the Bureau is warning us to brace for even hotter days than usual,” Zeller said. “Your air conditioning system works hard to keep you cool and comfortable, but without proper care, it’s vulnerable to wear and tear. A little preparation now can save you from a lot of discomfort – and expense – later.”The Heat is On: Above-Average Temperatures ExpectedThe Australian Bureau of Meteorology recently announced that Canberra should prepare for a sweltering summer, with temperatures predicted to be significantly above the seasonal average. For residents and businesses alike, this means air conditioning systems will be running longer and harder than ever.“An air conditioner under strain is far more likely to break down,” Zeller explained. “We see this every summer – systems that haven’t been properly maintained give out at the worst possible time, often during extreme heat events when demand for repairs is highest.”To mitigate the risks, Zeller and his team have outlined a series of tips and strategies to keep air conditioners in peak condition throughout the summer months.Expert Tips for Preventing AC BreakdownsSchedule a Professional Maintenance Check: Regular servicing by a qualified technician is essential for optimal performance. A professional tune-up can identify and address potential issues before they become major problems.“Think of it as a health check for your AC,” Zeller said. “Our team inspects every component, cleans filters, checks refrigerant levels, and ensures the system is running efficiently. It’s the best way to extend the life of your unit and keep it performing at its best.”Clean or Replace Filters: Dirty filters are one of the most common causes of poor AC performance and breakdowns. Cleaning or replacing them regularly improves airflow, efficiency, and air quality.“A clogged filter makes your AC work harder than it should,” Zeller noted. “It’s a small step that makes a huge difference.”Check Thermostat Settings: Adjusting the thermostat to a consistent, comfortable temperature can reduce strain on your system. Experts recommend setting the thermostat between 24–26°C for cooling efficiency.Inspect Ductwork: Leaky or damaged ducts force your system to work harder to cool your space. Sealing ducts and ensuring proper insulation can improve efficiency and prevent unnecessary wear.Clear the Area Around Outdoor Units: Outdoor AC units require unobstructed airflow to function effectively. Clearing debris, plants, and other obstacles from around the unit ensures it can operate without strain.Invest in Energy-Saving Features: Upgrading to a smart thermostat or installing energy-efficient AC units can significantly reduce wear and tear on your system while lowering energy bills.Avoid the Summer Rush: Climate Plus strongly advise scheduling maintenance and repairs early to avoid the peak summer rush.“Once the temperatures soar, demand for air conditioning services skyrockets,” he said. “By acting now, you’re not only protecting your comfort but also avoiding long wait times and potentially higher costs during peak periods.”“We’re committed to helping our community stay cool and comfortable,” Zeller said. “By taking preventative steps together, we can ensure that fewer people experience the misery of a breakdown during the hottest days of the year.”Climate Impact and Energy SavingsWith the Bureau of Meteorology warning of above-average temperatures, energy consumption is expected to rise as air conditioners work overtime. Zeller highlighted the dual benefits of efficient AC maintenance: reducing the risk of breakdowns and minimising environmental impact.“A well-maintained system uses less energy and operates more efficiently,” he said. “It’s good for your wallet and the planet.”As Canberra braces for a scorching summer, now is the time to act. Residents and businesses are encouraged to contact Climate Plus to schedule a maintenance check or learn more about the steps they can take to prepare their systems for the heatwave ahead.“Don’t wait until it’s too late,” Zeller urged. “A little preventative care now can make all the difference when the mercury starts to climb.”For more information, or to book a service appointment, visit the Climate Plus website to schedule a service today About Climate PlusClimate Plus is a trusted provider of air conditioning maintenance and repair services in Canberra. With a team of experienced technicians and a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has been helping the local community stay comfortable year-round.

