December 18, 2024 Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 17-18 FOMC meeting For release at 2:00 p.m. EST The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the December 17-18 meeting. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955. Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

