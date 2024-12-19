The Law Office of Bianca R. Ennix Supports 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. to Spread Holiday Cheer in Oakland

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Bianca R. Ennix is proud to have been a sponsor for this year’s annual Party with Purpose, hosted by the ladies of 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. This festive and impactful event embodies the true spirit of giving, raising crucial funds to support children and families in Oakland during the holiday season and beyond. For years, Attorney Bianca R. Ennix and her team have admired the tremendous work done by the volunteers of 12 Days of Christmas, Inc., a distinguished organization that provides much-needed assistance to underserved families. Through their dedication, the group ensures that families receive essential items, school supplies, and even fulfill children’s wish lists during the holidays.“Supporting this event and the incredible mission of 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. is deeply personal to me,” said Attorney Ennix. “As a mother and someone who has lived and worked in this community for years, it brings me great joy to know that our sponsorship helps ensure children’s dreams come true and parents have the support they need during the holiday season. This event reminds us of the power of collective action and the impact it can have in transforming lives.”About 12 Days of Christmas, Inc.Founded in 1999, 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. is a volunteer-driven organization with chapters in Oakland, CA, and cities across the U.S., including Houston, Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, and Detroit. What began as a mission to keep the holiday spirit alive for less fortunate families has grown into a year-round effort to enrich communities. In addition to their Christmas initiatives, the organization provides uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies, helping students start the school year ready to succeed.To date, the organization has delivered:-Over 6,000 new toys to children’s Christmas trees-Over 1,600 holiday meals-School supplies and uniforms to more than 1,000 childrenAttorney Ennix’s history as a community advocate and seasoned car accident attorney in Oakland underscores her commitment to making a meaningful difference. As a third-generation lawyer with over 17 years of experience, Bianca R. Ennix is known for her relentless dedication to justice and compassion for others. Her sponsorship of the Party with Purpose aligns seamlessly with her mission to uplift families in Oakland, both inside and outside the courtroom.A Celebration of Community SpiritThe Party with Purpose is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of generosity and unity. Funds raised through the event allow 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. to continue their vital work, ensuring children have joyful holidays and a strong start to the school year. Oakland car accident attorney Ennix encourages others to support the 12 Days of Christmas, Inc. and similar organizations working to make a lasting impact in their communities. “It’s a privilege to be part of an event that truly embodies the meaning of giving,” she said. “Together, we can make a difference that ripples through generations.”Media Contact: Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency : InterSearchMedia

