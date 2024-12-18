NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES $3.5 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLAN TO PROTECT AND RESTORE LONG ISLAND’S SOUTH SHORE ESTUARY RESERVE

Local Government Grants and Technical Assistance Programs Will Improve Water Quality, Shoreline Resiliency, Habitat Health, Recreational Opportunities and Economic Development

Programs Funded by the State’s $400 Million Environmental Protection Fund

Spending Plan Brochure is Available Here

The New York State Department of State today released a bold, multifaceted $3.5 million Strategic Investment Plan to implement the agency’s South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER) program. The plan includes programs to be funded over the next two years that will accomplish many goals and priorities in the SSER Comprehensive Management Plan, including water quality improvement, habitat and species restoration, shoreline resiliency, outdoor recreational opportunities and economic development. A detailed SSER Strategic Investment Plan Brochure is available here.

“Long Island’s South Shore Estuary is an ecological, recreational and economic gem that provides multiple benefits to residents, visitors and businesses alike,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This strategic investment plan comprehensively addresses a myriad of issues facing Long island’s South Shore in order to preserve and restore this vital natural resource for generations to come.”

The new Strategic Investment Plan was released at the annual SSER Legislative Breakfast and Stewardship Awards ceremony in Patchogue, sponsored by Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The plan implements the priorities set forth in the SSER Comprehensive Management Plan (CMP), which was recently updated in 2022 with a new chapter on climate resiliency.

The programs from the Strategic Investment Plan will:

Improve water quality;

Increase coastal resiliency to protect shoreline communities;

Support and expand water-based recreation, tourism and business opportunities;

Gather key information to inform management and restoration of key Estuary habitats and species; and

Strengthen community stewardship and knowledge of the estuary.

Specific programs contained in the Strategic Investment Plan include:

Local Government Assistance Grants: $1.5 million for local governments to advance several CMP priorities, including non-point source pollution reduction and marine debris prevention and removal.

The Strategic Investment Plan will be presented to the SSER Council at its next meeting in January. Subsequently, specific funding opportunities will be announced incrementally over the next two years.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York is working closely with local governments and community partners and advancing generational investments to protect and preserve Long Island's South Shore Estuary and its countless benefits to the region. DEC is excited to see the extensive investments and efforts underway and will continue to work alongside the Department of State and collaborative partners to support the implementation of the Comprehensive Management Plan and sustainable and cost-effective strategies for improving water quality, increasing recreational and economic opportunities, and protecting vital habitats and ecosystems.”

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This is a blueprint for a proactive and forward-thinking investment on Long Island. It proves that we can join together open space, clean water, ecosystem health, recreation, climate resiliency and business opportunities. It is a worthy investment to ensure success along the south shore for those who visit and those who call it home.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The New York State Department of Transportation is committed to environmental stewardship and we are proud to partner with the South Shore Estuary Reserve along with our colleagues at the New York Department of State in their commitment to preserve and protect Long Island’s precious waterways along the South Shore. Healthy waterways benefit all New Yorkers and by working together, we can help preserve and protect these wonderful natural resources along Long Island’s South Shore for the benefit of future generations.”

Senator Monica Martinez said, "As Long Islanders, our identity is deeply tied to the waters that surround us, and the South Shore Estuary Reserve program reflects our shared commitment to protecting them. With support from New York State and the efforts of communities, organizations, and individuals, this funding will help restore the Estuary and keep it a healthy, vital part of our environment, economy, and way of life."

Assembly Member Kimberly Jean Pierre said, "We’re grateful for the leadership and support that made this plan possible. The South Shore Estuary isn’t just a landmark—it’s a living part of who we are. Thanks to these investments, our waters will run cleaner, our wildlife will thrive, and our coastline will be stronger. This is about making sure that future generations can enjoy the same natural treasures we cherish today, and we appreciate the commitment that’s helping us protect what makes Long Island truly feel like home."

Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said, “There is widespread, strong support for clean, healthy waters because Long Islanders love our bays, harbors, beaches and rivers. This infusion of funding for projects designed to restore water quality in the South Shore Estuary Reserve will implement key restoration programs such as restoring wetlands, creating living shorelines, and tackling persistent challenges, such as plastic pollution. Providing support to local municipalities, stakeholder groups, and homeowners is a wise investment that will fight harmful pollutants and fill gaps in research. Thank you to our elected officials for prioritizing clean water and to the Department of State for their leadership in protecting the SSER.”

Rob Weltner, President of Operation S.P.L.A.S.H. said, “The funding from the Strategic Investment Plan for the South Shore Estuary Reserve is very welcome news for all of us Long Islanders. Our South shore bays, beaches and waterways play such an important positive roll with our islands economy whether it be the fishing and boating industry, bay men and aquaculture farms or just a great day on the water with family and friends. They also represent the largest area of open space on our South Shore. We have the responsibility to take good care of them so future Long Islanders can cherish them for generations to come.”

Allison Branco, Director of Climate Adaptation, the nature Conservancy, said, “The Nature Conservancy congratulates the South Shore Estuary Program for the release of the Strategic Investment Plan, which will help drive spending from the Environmental Protection Fund into projects that improve quality of life on Long Island from clean water and healthy fisheries to public access to recreation and economic benefits including local jobs. The Nature Conservancy is proud to be a longtime supporter of the South Shore Estuary Reserve, and as stewards of the Bluepoint Bottomlands Preserve, a portion of the South Shore Estuary and the largest underwater preserve in New York State, we look forward to continuing to partner with the State to protect this vital resource for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

The winners of the 2024 SSER Stewardship Awards were also announced at the event. The awards recognize citizens, organizations, businesses, municipalities and other entities that have made significant contributions to protecting and enhancing the SSER’s natural and maritime traditions. This year’s winners are the Village of Patchogue; Atlantic Marine Conservation Society; and Tom Wilson for the Career Milestone Award.

Robert A. DiGiovanni, Jr, Chief Scientist, Atlantic Marine Conservation Society and 2024 Stewardship Award Winner, said, “Support from the Southshore Estuary Reserve is essential to build our understanding about the diversity of species that rely on this ecosystem for survival. Many of these species are protected, threatened or endangered yet all are an essential part of this ecosystem. These projects will help us understand the threats facing the survival of the South Shore Estuary Reserve System.”

Tom Wilson, Stony Brook University and 2024 Stewardship Award Winner, said, "I am grateful to accept this honor from the South Shore Estuary Reserve, and thankful for the opportunities I've been given to contribute to the understanding and management of the estuary. The SSER Council and Technical Advisory Committee have labored long and hard to identify projects with high impact, and I am certain that the new funding will return great dividends of conservation, restoration, education, public enjoyment, and sustainable economic development in and around this beautiful and valuable ecosystem."

Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “I am proud that Patchogue Village is being awarded the SSER Stewardship Award for the Shorefront Park Living Shoreline Project. Our vision was to create a park that was beautiful, accessible, environmentally friendly and one that would alleviate damaged caused by flooding during storms and high tides. After one year of completion, the success of our vision is clear – there is increased use of the park, the marsh and bio-swales have been established preventing erosion and reducing the pollutants entering the Great South Bay. I am proud of the role the Village has played in protecting and restoring this vital part of our ecosystem.”

About the South Shore Estuary Reserve Program

The South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER), administered by the New York State Department of State, and locally advised by a Council of comprised of municipal and stakeholder partners, was established in 1993 through the Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Act, which called for the protection and prudent management of Long Island's South Shore bays and upland areas draining to them. The SSER brings together State and local governments, not-for-profit organizations, academia, local business interests and the public to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, recreational, economic and educational resources of the SSER.

The SSER features vast stretches of sandy beaches, numerous marinas, and abundant parks and nature preserves that provide opportunities to swim, boat, fish, hike, observe wildlife and relax. This area is home to 1.5 million people, with the SSER acting as an anchor for Long Island's tourism, seafood, and recreation industries. The Reserve extends across the southern portions of Nassau and Suffolk Counties and includes: the City of Long Beach; portions of the Towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven and Southampton; and 28 villages.