Concrete Fiber Market Trends: Anticipated 6.2% CAGR Leading to USD 2,079.1 Million by 2031

Concrete Fiber Market 2022-2031

The growing infrastructure development projects and a focus on eco-friendly building materials to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global concrete fiber market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2079.1 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for concrete fiber is expected to close at US$ 1,364.5 million.The global concrete fiber market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the favorable properties of concrete fiber, specifically for industries such as building & construction and transportation.𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6269 Concrete fibers are used to construct exteriors and interiors of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. They are widely deployed in highways, roads, bridges, and pavements. Concrete fibers prevent cracking caused by plastic and drying shrinkage.The increasing demand for new infrastructure, residential buildings, commercial spaces, and industrial developments worldwide drives the need for stronger, more durable construction materials like concrete reinforced with fibers.With growing environmental consciousness, there's a push for sustainable construction materials. Some concrete fibers, particularly those made from recycled materials or natural sources, align with sustainability goals, increasing adoption.Concrete Fiber Market- Competitive LandscapeThe global concrete fiber market is highly consolidated, with a small number of large-scale vendors controlling majority of the share. Most of the companies are investing significantly in comprehensive research and development activities, primarily to create environment-friendly products.Diversification of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies adopted by prominent players.• Sika Group• BASF SE• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.• Bekaert• Owens Corning• ABC Polymer Industries, LLC• Synthetic Resources, Inc.• Nycon Corporation• Fibercon International Inc.• The Euclid Chemical Company• FORTA CorporationKey Takeaways from the Market Study• As of 2022, the concrete fiber market was valued at US$ 1284.9 million• Based on application, the building and construction segment are expected to hold a prominent share of the global concrete fiber market during the forecast period.• In terms of product, the steel fibers segment is expected to dominate the global concrete fiber market during the forecast period.Concrete Fiber Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers• Manufacturers are using injection molding machines to develop robust concrete fiber products as per specific requirements from clients of different end-use industries.Key Developments in the Concrete Fiber Market• BASF SE offers a range of concrete fiber products and has been active in developing innovative solutions to enhance the performance and sustainability of concrete structures. Their products cater to various industries and construction applications.• Sika AG is known for its construction chemicals and materials, including concrete fibers. They focus on providing solutions for high-performance and durable concrete structures, emphasizing the importance of reinforced concrete.• Fibercon International specializes in developing and manufacturing synthetic concrete fibers. They offer a wide range of fibers designed to improve concrete's toughness, impact resistance, and durability.𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/concrete-fiber-market.html Concrete Fiber Market – Key SegmentsType• Synthetic Fibers• Micro• Macro• Glass Fibers• Blended Fibers• Steel Fibers• Basalt Fibers• Animal Origin Fibers• Cellulose FibersApplication• Building & Construction• Transportation Infrastructure• Mining• Industrial Flooring• Others (including Sewage Pipes and Dams)Region• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀: Polycaprolactone Market - The global polycaprolactone market was valued at US$ 485.0 Mn in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031. 