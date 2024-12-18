[2024] Paint Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% to 2032, Says AMR

Paint Packaging Markets Share

The global paint packaging market size is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report on the global paint packaging market which categorizes the industry based on end-use industry, material, and product. The study also provides a detailed analysis of various aspects of the market, including recent trends, growth-driving factors, regional outlook, and competitive scenarios. As per the AMR report analytics, the paint packaging market is expected to generate a revenue of $30.4 billion by 2032. The paint packaging industry accounted for $20.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54190 AMR provides customized services that help organizations identify specialized markets, discover new opportunities, and gain a competitive advantage. Utilizing business tools such as Porter’s Five Forces model and conducting in-depth reviews, the report ensures the accuracy of its data, as validated by in-house experts. This thorough evaluation of the global paint packaging market is intended to deliver useful insights and support businesses, stakeholders, and new competitors in making informed decisions.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54190 Competitive Insights and Strategies from Industry FrontrunnersThe study of AMR investigates the top leaders in the global paint packaging market, focusing on their strategic tactics, which include introducing new products, forming partnerships, establishing new ventures, and more. It also presents details about key company profiles, business growth plans, and performance metrics. This valuable information enables businesses, stakeholders, and new competitors to make well-informed decisions to achieve their goals in a competitive landscape.Some prominent players mentioned in the report include:DowMondiInternational PaperSmurfit KappaMold-Tek Packaging Ltd.WestRock CompanyBerry Global Inc.BWAY CorporationKARSHNI PACKS PRIVATE LIMITEDHitech GroupWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3WU6qVA Key Innovations Shaping the Landscape of Paint PackagingSustainable packaging with recycled materialsCompanies such as PPG and AkzoNobel are leading efforts in using recycled materials for paint packaging. For instance, PPG has launched the Tikkurila Euro brand packaging that incorporates up to 25% recycled plastic. This packaging material was developed in partnership with SIBUR, a petrochemical company based in Russia and is designed to reduce plastic waste while addressing sustainability needs. In addition, PPG is working on packaging solutions made entirely from recycled materials, representing a significant move toward environmentally friendly packaging alternatives.Recyclable pouchesStartups like YesColours in the United Kingdom are revolutionizing the industry by providing paint in fully recyclable pouches. These pouches help decrease the usage of fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional rigid paint containers. Also, they minimize over-ordering and waste by being available in smaller, more manageable sizes. These advancements present an alternative to traditional paint tins, enabling consumers to make more eco-conscious choices.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paint-packaging-market-A53715 Regional OutlookThe AMR study provides an in-depth analysis of market performance across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This report offers a comprehensive review of each region, enabling businesses, stakeholders, and new competitors to make informed decisions based on localized data. The regional analysis of the global paint packaging industry shows that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Additionally, the same region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.34% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the Asia-Pacific rapid progress, large population, and expanding middle class. This has increased the demand for paints and coatings, boosting the need for paint packaging, especially due to the rapid expansion in construction and urban development.To conclude, the AMR study offers a detailed evaluation of the industry, including regional insights, key investment opportunities, and competitive analysis. 