How New Orleans Creates Opportunity: Brad Bohannan Joins Justin Chopin on Above The Legal Limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week on “Above The Legal Limit,” host Justin Chopin welcomes Brad Bohannan, a dynamic entrepreneur who transitioned from law school to owning some of the most popular bars on Bourbon Street. In Episode 22, titled “New Orleans: A City of Opportunity,” Brad shares his inspiring story of resilience, community, and success in one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

From the unique challenges of running a business in the heart of New Orleans to his efforts in creating a fairer environment for fellow entrepreneurs, Brad’s journey is a testament to the city’s culture of opportunity and perseverance.

Episode Highlights:

This engaging episode explores:

- A Law School Journey Turned Bourbon Street Success: Brad’s transition from studying law to becoming a prominent figure in New Orleans’ bar and nightlife scene.

- Building Resilience as an Entrepreneur: Lessons learned from navigating the highs and lows of running a business in a dynamic and challenging environment.

- Advocating for Small Business Owners: Brad’s passion for standing up for entrepreneurs and fostering a more equitable business landscape in New Orleans.

- Why New Orleans is a City of Opportunity: How the city’s rich culture, diverse community, and unique challenges create endless possibilities for driven individuals.

"New Orleans: A City of Opportunity" is available now on Above The Legal Limit.

About "Above The Legal Limit" Podcast

Hosted by Justin Chopin, “Above The Legal Limit” offers insightful conversations on topics ranging from law and business to personal growth and life’s most meaningful challenges. Each episode features expert guests and compelling stories designed to inspire and educate. New episodes are released every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

Based in New Orleans, The Chopin Law Firm LLC brings over 100 years of combined legal experience to every case. Specializing in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional legal representation to its clients.



