MotorTrend Names Ram 1500 2025 Truck of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MotorTrend announced the Ram 1500 as its 2025 Truck of the Year award winner. The truck was chosen on the strength of its value, excellent new powertrain, and broad appeal, among other criteria.

Each MotorTrend Truck of the Year competitor is judged against MotorTrend’s six key criteria: safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, and performance of intended function.

Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group’s Head of Editorial explained how the MotorTrend editorial team put three Ram 1500s to the test, including the value-minded Warlock, the off-road-oriented RHO, and the top-of-the-line Tungsten. The expert testing team noted improvements to the truck’s power output, technology, and handling. The most notable engineering excellence improvements include Ram’s engine update, replacing the venerable Hemi V-8 with the more powerful, efficient, and technologically advanced new twin turbocharged Hurricane I-6 engine. Improving overall performance, the all-aluminum I-6 weighs less than the iron-block V-8s it replaces, and although it’s longer, clever packaging that locates the turbos aft of the front axle helps make truck feel nimbler.

