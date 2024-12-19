The Yob Family Foundation Celebrates 11th Annual Christmas Event in Partnership With Team Godwin Foundation and ZooTampa

Michael King, MLB pitcher for San Diego Padres; Lisa Yob, Director of Philanthropy - Yob Family Foundation; and Chris Godwin, NFL All-Star wide receiver for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrate the holiday spirit at the Yob Family Foundation’s Christmas Event at ZooTampa. Lisa Yob, Director of Philanthropy -Yob Family Foundation; Chris Godwin, All-Star wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and founder of Team Godwin Foundation, a partner in this year’s event; and Stephanie Holdsworth, Platinum Sponsor from ClearEdge Title. Yob Family Foundation’s 11th Annual Christmas Event, in partnership with the Team Godwin Foundation and ZooTampa, supported three nonprofits—Metropolitan Ministries, The Children’s Home Network, and A Kid’s Place—providing aid to foster children and families in need MLB Padres pitcher Michael King, founder of King of the Hill Foundation, and NFL wide receiver Chris Godwin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, founder of Team Godwin Foundation, unite to support families in need at Yob Family Foundation’s 11th Annual Christmas Events. Lisa Yob, Director of Philanthropy for the Yob Family Foundation, shares a joyful moment with Santa Claus before he distributes Christmas gifts to foster children and families in need at the Yob Family Foundation’s 11th Annual Christmas Event.

The event supported three nonprofits: Metropolitan Ministries, The Children’s Home Network, and A Kid’s Place, helping foster kids and families in need.

This event is all about creating unforgettable holiday experiences while giving back to children in need. Bringing this vision to life takes a dedicated community effort, and we are deeply grateful...” — Lisa Yob, Director of Philanthropy of the Yob Family Foundation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yob Family Foundation (YFF), in partnership with the Team Godwin Foundation and ZooTampa at Lowry Park, hosted its 11th Annual Christmas Event on Dec. 16. The highlight of the day was the transformation of ZooTampa’s Saunders Event Pavilion into a whimsical Willy Wonka-themed Chocolate Factory. The immersive experience featured personalized gifts, interactive stations, special animal encounters, and a surprise visit from Captain Fear, the official mascot of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, creating a magical atmosphere filled with holiday cheer for children and families.

This year’s event supported three nonprofit organizations—Metropolitan Ministries, The Children’s Home Network, and A Kid’s Place—dedicated to helping foster children and families in need. Approximately 150 children attended, making the day a truly impactful celebration of joy and giving.

NFL All-Star wide receiver Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his wife, Mariah, founder of the Team Godwin Foundation, participated alongside MLB pitcher Michael King of the San Diego Padres and his wife, Sheila, founder of the King of the Hill Foundation, as well as Andre Kirwan, a former player for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Together, they greeted children and assisted Santa Claus in distributing Christmas gifts, hats, and stockings. Their involvement added a personal touch to the celebration, highlighting the festive spirit and sense of community.

The Yob Family Foundation remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in need. This year, the event celebrated scholarship recipients by awarding two scholarships and one grant. One recipient was honored with the Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to youth aging out of the foster care system as they pursue higher education. The Theresa Yob Community Service Excellence Scholarship recognized a high school student who exemplifies exceptional dedication, leadership, and a commitment to community service within the Ryan Nece Foundation. Additionally, the Molly’s Hope Fund awarded a grant to the Children’s Cancer Center, supporting its mission to help children facing critical health challenges.

“The scholarships provided by YFF mean so much because they help foster youth and children in need to take the next big step toward building a brighter future,” said Jon Yob, founder and president of the Yob Family Foundation. “We’re not just providing financial aid—we’re showing these young people that their hard work, resilience, and commitment to helping others matter. It’s about giving them a real chance to succeed and pursue their dreams.”

The event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including the Kyle Tucker Foundation, Team Godwin Foundation, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, ClearEdge Title, King of the Hill Foundation, Athletes and Causes, Little Rebels plush dolls, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Kyle Tucker Foundation also donated school supplies, which were distributed to teachers, providing essential resources to local classrooms and enhancing education.

Lisa Yob, director of philanthropy for the Yob Family Foundation, said, “This event is all about creating unforgettable holiday experiences while giving back to children in need. Bringing this vision to life takes a dedicated community effort, and we are deeply grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, and partners—ZooTampa and Chris Godwin’s nonprofit, Team Godwin Foundation—for helping make it all possible.”

Stay connected with The Yob Family Foundation on social media @YobFamilyFoundation, and visit www.yobfamilyfoundation.org for updates on future initiatives.

For more information or to get involved, contact: Lisa Yob, Director of Philanthropy at Lisa@yobfamilyfoundation.org

For media inquiries, contact: Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

About the Yob Family Foundation:

The Yob Family Foundation “YFF” was founded by Jonathan Yob in 2012 to provide assistance to people in need and to fill gaps that are often underfunded and overlooked. The YFF partners with countless Tampa Bay Area organizations to create collaborative results that leverage the strengths of each organization.

https://www.yobfamilyfoundation.org

About ZooTampa at Lowry Park:

Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to excellence in conservation, education, and research. The Zoo, an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for over 30 years, is recognized as Florida’s leading and most attended zoological cultural attraction.

https://www.zootampa.org

About Team Godwin Foundation:

The mission of the Team Godwin Foundation is Providing At-Risk Animals a Second Chance Through Advocacy & Financial Support. Founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Chris Godwin and his wife, Mariah, Team Godwin wants to help our community’s pets in need.

https://www.teamgodwin.org

About ClearEdge Title: (Platinium Sponsor)

ClearEdge Title is a leading provider of comprehensive title and escrow services, ensuring smooth and secure real estate transactions for clients nationwide. We are passionate about supporting our community!

sholdsworth@cetitle.com or 407-953-2810

https://www.cetitle.com

Yob Family Foundation 11th Annual Christmas Celebration with Chris Godwin & Friends at ZooTampa!

