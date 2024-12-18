Imec Joins the AR Alliance for Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

The AR Alliance continues to accelerate development of augmented reality eyewear applications

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (imec) has joined the alliance as a non-profit member.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through the AR Alliance to speed innovation of breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create a meaningful and positive experience for users.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair, AR Alliance, and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain and accelerating innovation. We are excited for IMEC to join us in this important work and bring their broad technology expertise to help enable the AR market.”

About the AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and Qualcomm.

Organizations of every size and at any spot in the ecosystem are respected, heard, and advocated for via the AR Alliance’s non-competitive environment. Flexible membership levels allow companies of varying strategies, maturity, and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in the AR Alliance, please visit www.thearalliance.org .

About imec

In its 40 years of existence, imec has become the world leader in microchip research, the world's chip lab. All leading technology companies come together at imec to partner in research programs to develop the next generation of chip technologies. While microchip technology is at the core of what imec does, imec’s impact extends further. Imec plays a vital role in key application areas such as health, mobility, energy, agrifood, lifelong learning, industry 5.0, and data and telecom. Imec’s research expertise is dedicated to driving breakthrough innovation in these crucial domains and far beyond.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Areeb Lakhani

Program Manager – The AR Alliance

areeb.lakhani@ieee-isto.org

