Global Surgical Robots Market to Exceed US$ 20.8 Bn by 2031 Amid Soaring Demand for Precision-Driven Minimally Invasive Surgeries - TMR

Surgical robots market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements in robotics. The rise in chronic diseases, coupled with a growing elderly population, is further driving the demand for precision-driven robotic surgeries across diverse applications.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Demand for Surgical Robots: A Game-Changer for the Healthcare Industry

The global surgical robots market was valued at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of over US$ 20.8 Bn by the end of 2031. This exponential growth is largely attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer faster recovery, reduced hospital stays, and fewer complications compared to traditional open surgeries.

Surgical robots are revolutionizing the healthcare landscape by enabling precise and efficient surgical procedures. These cutting-edge systems are particularly beneficial in complex surgeries, including gynecological, urological, and cardiothoracic procedures, where high accuracy is crucial. The rapid adoption of robotic-assisted surgical procedures in emerging economies, along with advancements in imaging technologies and robotic systems, is expected to further bolster market growth.

The healthcare sector is also witnessing a surge in investments from both public and private entities to enhance surgical infrastructure. For instance, Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci robotic systems have become a benchmark in minimally invasive surgical technology. This growing trend highlights the pivotal role of surgical robots in addressing the global demand for better patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Key Drivers Accelerating Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Robotics: Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have significantly enhanced the functionality of surgical robots, improving accuracy and enabling autonomous surgical capabilities.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity are driving the demand for precision surgeries, pushing healthcare providers to adopt robotic-assisted systems.



Increased Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure: Governments and private organizations are allocating substantial funds to modernize healthcare facilities, further promoting the adoption of surgical robots.



Growing Geriatric Population: The rise in the elderly population, prone to complex health conditions, is creating a high demand for advanced surgical procedures.



Surge in Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These centers are adopting robotic systems to provide outpatient surgical services, ensuring cost-effective and efficient healthcare delivery.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The surgical robots market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on innovation, mergers, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Major companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, and Stryker are investing heavily in research and development to expand their product portfolios.

In February 2023 , Intuitive Surgical launched its advanced robotic platform for gynecological surgeries, enhancing the accuracy of complex procedures.

, launched its advanced robotic platform for gynecological surgeries, enhancing the accuracy of complex procedures. Medtronic has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets by introducing cost-effective surgical robotic systems to cater to the growing demand in developing economies.

Other prominent players include Accuray Incorporated, KUKA AG, Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith+Nephew, each contributing to the market's dynamic growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical robots market is segmented as follows:

1. By Component

Systems

Instruments & Accessories

Services

2. By Application

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others (Neurosurgery, etc.)

3. By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4. By Region

North America : The largest market for surgical robots due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of robotics.

: The largest market for surgical robots due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of robotics. Europe : Significant growth driven by rising geriatric population and supportive government policies for healthcare innovation.

: Significant growth driven by rising geriatric population and supportive government policies for healthcare innovation. Asia Pacific : Rapid adoption of surgical robots in countries like China, India, and Japan, fueled by increasing healthcare spending.

: Rapid adoption of surgical robots in countries like China, India, and Japan, fueled by increasing healthcare spending. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa: Emerging regions with untapped potential, witnessing growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Trends and Future Prospects

Integration of AI and IoT : Emerging technologies are enabling real-time data analysis during surgeries, improving surgical precision and reducing risks.





: Emerging technologies are enabling real-time data analysis during surgeries, improving surgical precision and reducing risks. Shift Toward Outpatient Procedures : Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining popularity due to cost efficiency, driving the demand for compact and versatile robotic systems.





: Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining popularity due to cost efficiency, driving the demand for compact and versatile robotic systems. Expanding Applications: Beyond traditional surgeries, robotic systems are now being utilized in neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, and transplant procedures.

The global surgical robots market (marché des robots chirurgicaux) is poised for remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. As key players continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, the industry is expected to witness significant transformations in the coming years. With a projected market value exceeding US$ 20.8 Bn by 2031, surgical robots are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare.

