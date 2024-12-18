AIA Chain Leads Turkish Blockchain Innovation at Taipei Blockchain Week

ISTANBUL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIA Chain, the first Turkish Layer 1 blockchain, proudly participated in Taipei Blockchain Week 2024, showcasing its innovative platform and vision to a vibrant Asian blockchain community. Hosted at the heart of Taiwan's capital, the event brought together leading blockchain projects, developers, and enthusiasts from around the globe, creating an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration and engagement.

AIA Chain: Bridging Turkey and Asia in Blockchain Innovation

As the only Turkish blockchain project featured at Taipei Blockchain Week, AIA Chain received significant attention from local blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and businesses. The project highlighted its core strengths, including:

Unrivaled Performance : AIA Chain processes over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) with transaction fees as low as $0.0002 , making it one of the fastest and most cost-effective blockchains for financial transactions.

: AIA Chain processes over with transaction fees as low as , making it one of the fastest and most cost-effective blockchains for financial transactions. EVM Compatibility : Seamless migration for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts built on Ethereum.

: Seamless migration for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts built on Ethereum. Cross-Chain Interoperability : Enabling efficient connectivity across multiple blockchain networks, fostering growth in DeFi, GameFi, and NFT ecosystems.

: Enabling efficient connectivity across multiple blockchain networks, fostering growth in DeFi, GameFi, and NFT ecosystems. Focus on Compliance: AIA Chain ensures adherence to global regulatory standards, providing a secure and reliable platform for institutional and individual users.

Speaking about the participation, a spokesperson for AIA Labs, the team behind AIA Chain, expressed gratitude to the event organizers and emphasized the importance of engaging with Asia's thriving blockchain ecosystem:



“We are deeply honored to represent Turkey at Taipei Blockchain Week and to be part of such a dynamic and innovative community. The response from the local blockchain enthusiasts and developers has been overwhelming. This event marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Asia, a region at the forefront of blockchain adoption and development.”

Building Bridges in Asia: AIA Chain’s Vision

AIA Chain’s participation in Taipei Blockchain Week is a testament to its commitment to global collaboration and community building. Recognizing Asia as a key hub for blockchain innovation, AIA Chain is taking active steps to expand its presence in the region. These efforts include:

Community Engagement : Establishing a stronger connection with the Asian blockchain community by hosting workshops, meetups, and developer-focused events.

: Establishing a stronger connection with the Asian blockchain community by hosting workshops, meetups, and developer-focused events. Local Partnerships : Collaborating with regional blockchain projects, exchanges, and technology providers to foster mutual growth and innovation.

: Collaborating with regional blockchain projects, exchanges, and technology providers to foster mutual growth and innovation. Developer Support: Offering resources, funding, and mentorship for Asian developers interested in building on AIA Chain’s platform.



The event also provided a platform for AIA Chain to share its plans for integrating on-chain AI agents, supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and scaling Web3 applications, reflecting the project’s dedication to staying ahead of blockchain’s technological curve.

Significant Exposure and Enthusiastic Reception

Throughout the event, AIA Chain’s booth attracted hundreds of visitors who were keen to learn about its technical capabilities, ecosystem growth, and future roadmap. The eye-catching digital displays and informative brochures captured the attention of attendees, while interactive sessions provided deeper insights into the unique value propositions of AIA Chain.



AIA Chain’s inclusion in the Taipei Blockchain Week Afterparty, co-hosted by Coinstore, further solidified its presence, allowing the team to network with influential players in the blockchain space and discuss potential collaborations.

AIA Chain’s Commitment to Asian Community Growth

AIA Chain sees Asia as a critical market for blockchain innovation and adoption. By participating in high-profile events like Taipei Blockchain Week, the project is reaffirming its commitment to contributing to the region’s blockchain ecosystem. As a result, AIA Chain is poised to play a key role in advancing decentralized technologies and driving meaningful adoption across Asia.



The spokesperson of AIA Labs concluded:



“We are grateful for the warm welcome and enthusiasm from the Asian blockchain community. This is just the beginning of AIA Chain’s journey in Asia, and we look forward to working closely with local partners and developers to build a decentralized future together.”

About AIA Labs

AIA Labs specializes in building AIA Chain, a high-performance, scalable blockchain platform designed for financial-grade applications. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), AIA Chain handles over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), combining security, scalability, and ultra-low fees. Through the integration of AIFi, AIA Labs is setting a new standard for blockchain payments and intelligent finance, leading the next era of decentralized financial solutions worldwide.

Cedric Dumont

social@aiachain.org

https://aiachain.org/en

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AIA Labs. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/112a63ed-692b-4c4f-8d4e-6c5201118c8f

AIA Chain AIA Chain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.