Bitget Lists Stonks (STNK) on PoolX Platform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Stonks (STNK), a Solana-based memecoin, on its PoolX platform. Trading is now live under the STNK/USDT pair, with deposits and withdrawals available.

Stonks (STNK) stands out as a playful and engaging meme coin, inspired by the iconic stone man image. The project leverages humor and relatable internet culture to create a lighthearted environment while offering a unique approach to wealth generation in the crypto space. Built on the Solana blockchain, Stonks (STNK) benefits from the network’s speed and cost-efficiency, making it an appealing choice for traders and enthusiasts.

The listing of Stonks (STNK) on PoolX reflects Bitget’s commitment to supporting innovative and community-driven projects. As meme coins continue to gain popularity, Bitget ensures users have access to standout tokens that resonate with market trends and evolving community interests.

As one of the leading crypto trading platforms globally, Bitget offers an extensive selection of tokens across spot and derivatives markets, with over 800 assets from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Stonks (STNK) further strengthens Bitget’s position as a platform that introduces exciting and promising projects to its users.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

