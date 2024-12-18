Maris-Tech Completes Development of Uranus-Drones Technology and Prepares for Large-Scale Delivery

Advanced market-ready solution now available with first order for hundreds of units to be delivered by year-end

Rehovot, Israel, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based edge computing technology, today announced the successful completion of the development for its Uranus-Drones, now available as a market-ready solution for advanced unmanned aircraft systems. The first customer, a market leader in drone design and manufacture, has already placed an order for hundreds of units, which are set for delivery by the end of 2024.

The Uranus-Drones video payload, which is based on Maris-Tech’s proprietary Uranus technology, is designed to support High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) connectivity and edge processing. This allows for tracking, detection, and real-time data collection without the need for additional accessories – enabling a direct connection to the camera and full control over its capabilities. As a versatile solution, Uranus-Drones is ideal for a wide range of unmanned systems, addressing the growing demand across the defense, homeland security, commercial and aerospace markets.

“The completion of the Uranus-Drones video payload marks a major milestone for Maris-Tech as we introduce this innovative product to the market,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “We are proud to deliver the first order and have reached interest from additional customers who recognize the value of this advanced solution.”

Uranus-Drones video payload offers powerful processing capabilities with minimal energy consumption, a combination that ensures drones can undertake extended missions. It supports 4K Ultra HD video for precision intelligence and data gathering. Its lightweight and compact design is optimized for the defense sector by improving drone maneuverability and deployment versatility.

Uranus-Drones acts as the central hub for transferring data between the flight controller, camera, and gimbal, positioning it as the ‘brain’ of the drone. With the integration of Maris-Tech’s Uranus-Drones video payloads, drones will gain unparalleled video streaming, tracking, and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israel technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS) and communication industries worldwide. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

