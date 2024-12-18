Continente delivers Disney+ promotion in time for Christmas, powered by the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

Christmas launch drives customer loyalty and brings Continente shoppers season’s cheer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, announces an exciting agreement with Continente, Portugal's largest high street retailer, to enhance customer offers through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™). This collaboration allows customers with a Cartão Continente loyalty card to subscribe to Disney+ and enjoy an exclusive discount and cash back benefit, boosting loyalty and engagement.

Continente operates over 350 stores across Portugal, with more than 4 million families using its popular Cartão Continente loyalty card. As the country’s leading discount card, Cartão Continente is accepted at over 2,000 locations and offers rewards from over 20 partner brands.

Through this agreement, Cartão Continente holders can now subscribe (through the Cartão Continente app) to Disney+ Standard with Ads until 31 December, for a price of €1.99 per month for three months, followed by €5.99 per month, with 30% cashback credited to their loyalty card. Disney+ Standard and Premium versions are also available for subscription through the Cartão Continente app, with the same benefit of 30% cashback that can be spent online or in-store at Continente and on brands associated with Cartão Continente, covering almost every area of Portuguese families' lives. This offer, seamlessly integrated through the Bango DVM™, showcases how retailers can quickly and easily offer their customers leading subscription services to drive customer engagement and long-term loyalty.

The Bango DVM™ empowers businesses across industries - such as telcos, banks, and retailers - to deliver compelling subscription offers quickly and efficiently. As subscription services become a cornerstone of everyday life and demand for premium content continues to grow, agreements like this enable users to enjoy exceptional value while helping businesses stay at the forefront of customer engagement.

“Offering Disney+ alongside our existing rewards strengthens our commitment to delivering the best benefits to our customers. This initiative is an example of Continente's continuous effort to offer added value to the daily lives of all families. Furthermore, it is a differentiating proposition in food retail, which clearly reveals the strength of our ecosystem with different brands and which allows us to guarantee relevant services for all.” Filipa Appleton, Head of Brand & Marketing at Continente

"Creating an ecosystem of exceptional subscription offers is key to building lasting loyalty. With subscription services now an essential part of everyday life, the ability to seamlessly deliver these promotions to customers is a huge opportunity. The Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) empowers partners like Continente to continuously add to and enhance their promotions and adapt to changing customer needs with ease." Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango

About Continente

Continente is the food retail brand of MC. With over 35 years of history, it was the first hypermarket chain to establish itself in Portugal and currently operates more than 350 stores.

The brand's key focus areas include customer orientation, low prices, a strong promotional dynamic, and the quality and variety of its products and services.

Find out more at www.continente.pt

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

