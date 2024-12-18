Don’t Just Count Claims, Count Carbon: EcoClaim and Clean Claims Lead the Way

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClaim, a software and training solution that helps insurance companies turn claims into climate action, is excited to announce their partnership with Clean Claims, an innovator in data tracking, remote monitoring and claims management. This collaboration blends emissions reduction strategies with advanced tracking technology to accelerate climate-smart claims.

Rising calls for transparency and stricter emissions mandates are driving change in insurance. This partnership positions EcoClaim and Clean Claims as key enablers of that change.

Together, EcoClaim and Clean Claims will deliver:

Enhanced Emissions Tracking: Clean Claims’ field documentation and remote monitoring systems will integrate with EcoClaim’s TRAX software, providing insurers and contractors precise, claim-level emissions data.

Verified Results: By combining Clean Claims’ data collection methodologies with EcoClaim’s emissions reporting tools, insurers gain verifiable, actionable insights into their environmental impact.

Dry-in-place: EcoClaim’s training and tracking paired with Clean Claims remote monitoring, makes dry-in-place procedures more effective, cost efficient and significantly reduces waste to landfill from property claims.

Driving Change Across the Insurance Supply Chain

“As climate risks grow, the insurance industry must lead on sustainability and our partnership with Clean Claims strengthens our ability to help insurers reduce GhG emissions, meet regulations and lower costs through sustainable practices,” said Jodi Scarlett, CEO of EcoClaim.

Lane Larsen, Founder of Clean Claims, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We’re proud to partner with EcoClaim to drive sustainability in claims management, enabling contractors and insurers to reduce carbon emissions without compromising efficiency.”

The Impact: Real Data, Action and Results

EcoClaim and Clean Claims unite to enable contractors to measure, manage and reduce GhG emissions. Backed by insurers like Gore Mutual and restoration leaders like PuroClean, this partnership transforms claims into climate action. Find out more at www.ecoclaim.ca and www.cleanclaims.com .

About EcoClaim

EcoClaim™ transforms insurance claims into climate action with its innovative platform, offering industry-leading training, GhG management software and a Carbon Exchange marketplace. Tailored for P&C insurers, EcoClaim replaces generic emissions benchmarks with precise claim-level data, empowering insurers to measure, manage and reduce Scope 3 emissions effectively. The platform not only strengthens sustainability disclosures but also lowers claims costs, proving that the low-carbon way can also be the cost-efficient way.

About Clean Claims

Clean Claims streamlines restoration project documentation with real-time capture, sketch tools and customizable workflows. Its 24/7 remote monitoring and wireless sensors ensure accurate data collection, saving time and reducing costs. With seamless integrations and a commitment to efficiency, Clean Claims keeps teams connected and claims moving.

Media Contacts: Meaghan Ralston, EcoClaim CMO +1.403.926.8112 mralston@ecoclaim.ca Brandon Burt, Clean Claims, President +1.801.577.4837 brandonburt@cleanclaims.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.