High Wire Networks Selected to Provide Managed Cybersecurity for Illinois College of Optometry

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), an award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity, has been engaged to provide its innovative Overwatch managed security services for the Illinois College of Optometry (ICO), one of the world's leading optometric institutions with more than 85,000 patient visits to its eye institute every year and an alumni network of over 8,000 graduates practicing across the globe.

This major win signifies High Wire’s continued expansion into the higher education market. It was secured through one of its premier global channel partners, Mindsight, a Chicago-based managed services provider (MSP). The collaboration with Mindsight will help ensure ICO’s cybersecurity posture is fortified against the increasing threats targeting the education sector.

Hire Wire Overwatch will deploy its Overwatch SOAR™, which combines critically needed tools, automated workflows, and AI/ML functions into an advanced threat detection and response system.

The unique AI embedded in Overwatch SOAR automatically consolidates alerts from various threat prevention and detection-and-response platforms. It processes these alerts at lightning speeds with intelligence-based rules that generate enhanced visibility, improved correlation and faster remediation.

“Cyberattacks on educational institutions continue to increase in scale and sophistication, making it essential for these organizations to adopt solutions that overmatch these threats,” noted High Wire Networks’ Overwatch CEO, Ed Vasko. “ICO’s adoption of Overwatch SOAR demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding sensitive student records through the most effective means available on the market today.”

The integration of Overwatch SOAR into ICO’s existing IT infrastructure highlights Mindsight’s ability to deliver tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The collaboration also demonstrates the value of MSPs in bridging the gap between innovative cyber technology providers like High Wire Networks and end users like ICO.

“Our partnership with High Wire allows us to provide ICO with unparalleled cybersecurity capabilities,” stated Mindsight CIO and COO, Tad Gralewski. “Overwatch SOAR equips institutions like ICO with the tools and expertise they need to combat emerging threats, and gives administrators peace of mind that their networks and sensitive data are secure. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting the education sector.”

Educational institutions, from kindergarten to college, are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, with student records becoming lucrative targets for identity theft and fraud. Increased federal funding has been flowing into the K-12 space to help address these growing cybersecurity challenges. ICO’s decision to enhance its security posture with Overwatch sets an example for other post-secondary institutions.

“Ensuring the safety of our students’ data and our institution’s systems is paramount,” said ICO’s senior director of IT and CIO, Amit Choksi. “The combination of Mindsight’s expertise and High Wire’s Overwatch SOAR gives us confidence that our cybersecurity posture is sound and resilient, enabling us to focus on our primary mission of education while knowing we are well protected.”

High Wire and Mindsight are committed to expanding their impact across the education sector. Supported by hundreds of millions in federal funding earmarked for educational cybersecurity, the demand for robust, scalable solutions like Overwatch SOAR continues to grow.

Higher education institutions were inundated by cyberattacks last year, according to a report from Malwarebytes, which called it “the worst ransomware year on record” for the education sector. The rise in cyberattacks have intensified the focus on security by higher education institutions, which now ranks cyber threats at the top of the annual EDUCAUSE Top 10 list of issues facing colleges and universities.

The ICO win follows nine others which High Wire has secured through Mindsight. It also brings the total number of education clients that rely upon High Wire Overwatch and its partners to 21.

