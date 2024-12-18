AITX Set for 2025 Investor Event

January 15 Event to Highlight Company's Financial Progress, Expanding Product Ecosystem and Vision for FY 2026 Growth

Detroit, Michigan, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced its upcoming Investor Presentation and RAD Technology Review, scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET. The highly anticipated event will stream live on YouTube and across the Company’s social media platforms, offering investors and industry professionals a comprehensive look at the latest advancements and future plans from AITX and its subsidiaries RAD-I, RAD-R, RAD-M, and RAD-G.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and its subsidiaries, will lead the presentation alongside the executive team’s key members. Together, they will provide updates on the Company’s progress since the last investor event, outline projections for fiscal year 2026, and showcase the full RAD product roadmap. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on the RAD ecosystem and insights into how AITX is driving innovation and growth.

“This will be a landmark moment for AITX,” said Reinharz. “On January 15, I will unveil the complete RAD ecosystem, demonstrating its extraordinary value today and its game-changing potential for the future and our clients.”

Additional details about the Investor Presentation and RAD Technology Review will be announced in the coming weeks. These updates are expected to include information on the technologies being showcased and ways attendees can engage directly with the solutions. Reinharz added, “We are pulling out all the stops to ensure it exceeds expectations.”

The Investor Presentation and RAD Technology Review will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET. The event will be streamed live on the Company’s YouTube channel and across its social media platforms.

AITX, through its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD-I), is redefining the nearly $50 billion (US) security and guarding services industry1 through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD-I solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD-I delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD-I technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD-I has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD-I expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD-I, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.radcam.ai , www.stevereinharz.com , www.radgroup.ai , www.raddog.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

