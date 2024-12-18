Announcing fabric AI Order Cloud, the First AI-Powered Order Management System Built to Orchestrate the Entire Order Journey

From demand to fulfillment, elevate the customer experience across every touch point, on all channels, to win in the age of unified commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation order orchestration solution, today announced a reimagined order management system (OMS) enhanced by the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), including a new AI agent. fabric AI Order Cloud provides retailers with a centralized system for managing their orders, inventory, and fulfillment across multiple channels. Now infused with AI, fabric’s OMS delivers real-time data analysis, trend detection, and intelligent recommendations, ensuring seamless operations and a comprehensive view of the entire customer journey.

In today’s dynamic and highly connected world, consumers desire the ability to shop across any channel and control their delivery; whether it’s curbside or right to their doorstep. Conversion—and, ultimately, brand loyalty—hinges on retailers offering the right products at the right time, paired with flexible and convenient delivery options.

However, many retailers are struggling with inventory that is siloed across their network. This lack of visibility into their inventory not only negatively impacts customer satisfaction, it contributes to lost sales, increased markdowns, and higher storage costs. Research indicates that 69 percent of online shoppers will abandon their purchase and shop with a competitor if their desired item is out of stock, with stockouts being responsible for $1 trillion in missed sales each year globally. Furthermore, overstocking can increase storage and holding costs for retailers by 20-30 percent.

As consumers increasingly shop across more channels, and their expectations continue to rise, AI-driven solutions are quickly becoming essential for enhancing inventory visibility, streamlining operations, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. This is why a staggering 92 percent of businesses plan to invest in AI-powered software.

Global direct to consumer (DTC) ecommerce leader, ESW, is one such company experiencing the benefits of AI-driven solutions. “fabric AI Order Cloud is a game-changer for omnichannel retail,” said Frank Kouretas, CPO of ESW. “fabric is helping us create seamless order management experiences and simplifying inventory visibility across all channels. This enables the fulfillment of customer orders with greater efficiency at global scale. fabric’s composable technology enhances operational agility, helping us exceed customer expectations in today's fast-paced retail environment.”

“Today’s announcement underscores fabric’s dedication to providing retail companies with the technology and insights they need to revolutionize their business and meet customers wherever they are,” said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric. “fabric AI Order Cloud taps the game-changing power of AI to boost conversion by exposing shoppers to timely, accurate inventory so retailers can fulfill orders at the right margin and provide a next-level customer experience.”

fabric AI Order Cloud helps retailers modernize their omnichannel strategies, reduce operational complexity, and drive long-term growth through:

Intelligent fulfillment orchestration

The solution eliminates manual tradeoffs between speed and cost by automatically evaluating inventory levels, carrier capacity, and delivery promises across locations. Using analytics insights, AI recommends new fulfillment rules and automation procedures to continuously optimize decisions to meet service levels while minimizing shipping costs and split shipments.

Seamless store fulfillment

Retailers can boost site conversion and average order value (AOV) by letting online shoppers purchase physical store inventory. fabric AI Order Cloud provides ship-from-store options and easy-to-use interfaces for store associates to manage orders efficiently. AI-powered store fulfillment optimization dynamically evaluates store capacity and fulfillment performance to intelligently allocate online orders to stores. fabric’s AI agent continuously learns from fulfillment patterns to improve store selection, boost pick/pack efficiency, and balance workload across locations—all while maintaining target service levels and maximizing conversion of store inventory.

Enhanced demand generation

Retailers can improve omnichannel shopping experiences with AI-enriched product information connected to real-time inventory to enhance product discovery, SEO, and site search, and increase conversion. This saves merchandising teams up to 50 percent more time, and results in a better overall shopper experience.

Unified data with AI-powered insights

fabric’s OMS centralizes fulfillment data across channels, enabling operators to interact with fabric’s AI agent for rich analytics around split shipments, on-time delivery, location performance, and other real-time insights, recommendations, and actions to guide better decision-making and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Effective channel management

Retailers can capture revenue faster by launching and iterating channels in days versus months to increase conversion through consistent and rich product content. Small teams can scale efficiently using intelligent workflows, minimize poor customer experiences from overselling and cancellations with real-time inventory, and reduce product detail page (PDP) abandonment with real-time availability and product content.

Natural language interfaces

Team members can interact with the AI agent using natural language to query data, generate insightful metrics, receive guidance on complex decisions, and more.

Availability

fabric AI Order Cloud is generally available to customers globally.

About fabric

fabric is a reimagined OMS solution for enterprise retailers to deliver the customer experience that builds loyalty, in the age of unified commerce. We help omnichannel businesses connect demand to fulfillment across all of their touchpoints. Enterprise customers including Chico’s, Debenhams, Brooklinen, and Ashley’s Furniture, trust fabric to run their modern commerce business. A global company with offices all over the world, fabric was founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans to bring the same technical principles found at Amazon to retail. Learn more at https://www.fabric.inc .

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple. We offer the world’s best-loved brands solutions that reduce cross-border complexity and create moments that matter between them and their shoppers. We focus on localising the online shopping experience to increase conversions and loyalty while also taking on the complications of doing business in international markets. We do it through frictionless checkouts, fast, reliable shipping and returns and by reducing compliance and regulatory risk. All while coming alongside our clients with market insights and strategies designed for long-term growth and profitability. With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid and Singapore, ESW helps the world’s premier and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in more than 200 global markets. That’s worldwide ecommerce made powerful, made simple.

