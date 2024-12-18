500 LEVEL Poised for Breakthrough Growth in Professional Sports Apparel with Kornit Digital’s On-Demand Solutions

Leading the charge in the dynamic e-commerce market, 500 LEVEL is delivering premium-quality MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, UFC and WWE Apparel with unmatched speed and precision



Powered by Kornit Atlas MAX, fan-designed licensed gear now produced and shipped in as little as 24 hours, revolutionizing the officially licensed fan gear experience



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that 500 LEVEL – a premier sports apparel producer – has adopted the Kornit Atlas MAX platform. This partnership empowers 500 LEVEL to meet the fast-paced demands of the e-commerce sports apparel industry while exceeding fan expectations with stunning quality and lightning-fast order fulfillment.

Founded in 2012, 500 LEVEL has been redefining the fan experience with bold, custom-designed apparel that immortalizes the legends of the game. With Kornit’s cutting-edge technology, 500 LEVEL is now primed to capture the energy of gameday by producing and shipping fan-favorite designs within 24 hours – meeting the urgency and excitement of the most memorable sports moments with precision and style.

“We’re passionate about giving fans the ultimate way to express their love for the game,” said Joe Catlow, Chief Executive Officer at 500 LEVEL. “To deliver this, speed and quality are non-negotiable. Kornit’s Atlas MAX technology gives us the flexibility to create and ship premium gear in record time – ensuring fans receive the iconic designs they crave at the peak of the action. This is sport apparel for a new era.”

“Sports fans want more than just merchandize; they want to relive the magic of the game and share their excitement with the world,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “500 LEVEL is now leveraging the unmatched power of the Kornit Atlas MAX to redefine what’s possible in fan gear. Our technology ensures they can deliver vibrant, high-quality apparel with the speed and agility today’s sports enthusiasts’ demand. Together, we’re setting a new standard for the online sportswear industry.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

About 500 LEVEL

500 LEVEL immortalizes the legends of the game by bringing their stories to life through bold, original designs. Born in Chicago in 2012, and based in Austin, we’re more than just an apparel brand — we’re a community of passionate fans who honor the athletes and moments that define our sports memories. From jaw-dropping plays to unforgettable careers, 500 LEVEL captures the nostalgia and authenticity that make sports a lifelong love affair. With official, player association rights including MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, NFL, UFC and WWE, we’re proud to deliver gear that connects fans to the icons of the game. Live Like a Legend. www.500LEVEL.com.

