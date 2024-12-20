Limitless Church Relocates to Nixa, MO, for Growth and Community Impact

NIXA, MO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limitless Church, a vibrant and life-giving congregation serving the Springfield area, is excited to announce its upcoming relocation to 400 Northview Rd, Nixa, MO 65714. This permanent space represents a major milestone in the church's mission to create a welcoming environment where individuals can encounter God, love others, and discover their purpose.

Under the leadership of Pastor Stone Moss, Limitless Church has grown into a thriving community dedicated to spiritual growth and connection. Pastor Stone, along with his wife Madison and their three children, has been serving in ministry for over a decade. His faith-filled and passionate leadership has inspired the church's vision of fostering transformation and spiritual renewal across the region.

The new facility in Nixa provides an incredible opportunity for expansion and increased community outreach. It will serve as a central hub for worship services, community events, and outreach initiatives. However, realizing this vision involves significant preparation, including covering a down payment, renovations, a grand opening event, academic startup needs, and a security system to ensure a safe environment for all.

The Limitless Church community has already shown remarkable generosity and unity, rallying together to support the building project. Through prayer, service, and financial contributions, members are exemplifying the church's core values of faith, love, and collaboration.

Located just a short drive from Springfield, the new site offers a more permanent and accessible space for Limitless Church's mission. Designed to reflect the church's commitment to helping people experience the presence of a limitless God, the Nixa location will become a beacon of hope and transformation for the surrounding area.

For more information about the building project and ways to get involved, visit Limitless Church's website. There, you can learn more about the project's progress and explore opportunities to contribute to this transformative journey.

Limitless Church invites the Springfield and Nixa communities to join them in prayer and support as they prepare to open this new chapter. Together, they are ready to expand their impact, foster meaningful relationships, and share God's love from their new home at 400 Northview Rd in Nixa.

