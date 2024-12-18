First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 51 cents per share payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 3, 2025.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000

