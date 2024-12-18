ALX Oncology to Present Updated Results from Phase 2 ASPEN-06 Clinical Trial of Evorpacept in Patients with HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer in Oral Presentation at 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that the updated results from its Phase 2 ASPEN-06 clinical trial have been accepted for oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which will be held in San Francisco from January 23 - 25, 2025.

ASPEN-06 is a randomized, multi-center, international trial (NCT05002127) evaluating evorpacept, ALX Oncology’s investigational CD47-blocking therapeutic that uniquely combines a high-affinity CD47-binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain, in combination with trastuzumab, CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel (collectively, TRP) against TRP alone for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, where all patients had received an anti-HER2 agent in prior lines of therapy.

The updated results from the ASPEN-06 study will be detailed in the following oral presentation:

Title: Final analysis of the randomized phase 2 part of the ASPEN-06 study: A phase 2/3 study of evorpacept (ALX148), a CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with HER2-overexpressing gastric/gastroesophageal cancer (GC)

Abstract Number: 332

Presenter: Kohei Shitara, MD, Director of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, at National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa in Japan

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST

Session Information: Rapid Oral Abstract Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach

Location: Level 2 Ballroom

Copies of the presentations will be available on the Publications section of ALX Oncology’s website following presentation at the meeting.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ ALX Oncology .

