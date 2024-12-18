TierPoint Completes Key Industry Audits, Renews Certifications

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced it has successfully completed its most recent round of NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5, HIPAA/HITECH, PCI-DSS 4.0, GLBA, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 2 + HITRUST annual compliance audits. TierPoint is also ISO 27001:2022 certified, covering its Information Security Management System, corporate headquarters, and all of its major data centers.

The latest round of audits included the updated PCI-DSS 4.0 requirements. In addition, TierPoint maintains ITAR and Data Privacy Framework registrations.

“These audits continue to validate our ability to meet the requirements of our customers and manage the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity threats,” said TierPoint Chief Information Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “Security, privacy protection, and reliability are foundational to the success of our customers and a top priority for our company.”

Compliance certifications are considered important by many organizations seeking a colocation, cloud, or hybrid IT solution with uniform processes and practices that meet industry standards for physical and operational efficiency, privacy protection, and security. With dozens of data centers across the country, TierPoint is among a select few infrastructure providers that have achieved compliance certifications for such a large national footprint of facilities.

